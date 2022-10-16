What are the odds? Washington opens as home underdogs against the Green Bay Packers

The Washington Commanders were 1-4 coming into Week 6, and were 1-point road underdogs against the Bears. That line flipped back and forth throughout the week, with each team being 1-point favorites, making it basically a pick-em. Washington made it out of Chicago with a 12-7 win on Thursday Night Football. They also left with a QB who broke a finger on his throwing hand and could miss a few weeks. This means Carson Wentz gets replaced by Taylor Heinicke.

This week, they're hosting the Green Bay Packers and they start the week as home underdogs. DraftKings Sportsbook has the opening line at +5.5 for Washington, and a 42.5 points O/U.

Washington's over/under was opening at 42.5 for Weeks 4 and 5, but dropped to 40 for the Thursday Night Football game against the Chicago Bears. The offense's inability to score has kept this number low. Carson Wentz is expected to miss some time due to a fractured ring finger on his throwing hand.

The Packers are coming off back-to-back losses the the Giants and Jets. This is not the Packers team Taylor Heinicke played last season. The Packers have major issues at WR, on defense, and special teams. Is that enough for Taylor Heinicke and crew to try to get a second win in a row?

DraftKings Sportsbook odds:

Point spread: Packers -5.5

Point total: 42.5

Moneyline: Packers -225, Commanders +190