NFL Week 6: Sunday Night Football Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles

Week 6 is not over yet, and Sunday's games end with an NFC East showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys will be starting Cooper Rush for at least one more week while Dak Prescott recovers from hand surgery. The Eagles are the only undefeated team left in the NFL, but looked very beatable last week. Expect a hard hitting game from both team's defenses.
Who: Dallas Cowboys (4-1) at Philadelphia Eagles (5-0)
Where: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia, PA
When: October 16, 2022, 8:20 p.m.
TV: NBC
Mike Tirico (play-by-play)
Cris Colinsworth (analyst)
Melissa Stark (sideline)
Online Stream: Fubo.TV, Peacock, NFL Plus
DraftKings odds: Eagles -6 1/2, 42 O/U
Prediction: Eagles 24 - Cowboys 20
