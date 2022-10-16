 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Week 6: Sunday Night Football Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles

Let’s watch more football!

By Scott Jennings
Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Week 6 is not over yet, and Sunday's games end with an NFC East showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Cowboys will be starting Cooper Rush for at least one more week while Dak Prescott recovers from hand surgery. The Eagles are the only undefeated team left in the NFL, but looked very beatable last week. Expect a hard hitting game from both team's defenses.

Who: Dallas Cowboys (4-1) at Philadelphia Eagles (5-0)

Where: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia, PA

When: October 16, 2022, 8:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Mike Tirico (play-by-play)

Cris Colinsworth (analyst)

Melissa Stark (sideline)

Online Stream: Fubo.TV, Peacock, NFL Plus

DraftKings odds: Eagles -6 1/2, 42 O/U

Prediction: Eagles 24 - Cowboys 20

