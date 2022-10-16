NFL Week 6: Early games open thread

Welcome to the first Stress-Free Sunday of the 2022-23 NFL season! The Washington Commanders played the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football and somehow came out of that slugfest with a 12-7 victory. Carson Wentz suffered a broken ring finger on his throwing hand and could miss some time which means it's Taylor Heinicke time!

There are 8 games to watch at 1 pm today, CBS and FOX will each be broadcasting 4 of them. The New York Giants are hosting the Baltimore Ravens on CBS. You can also check out Washington's Week 7 opponent, the Green Bay Packers, as the host the New York Jets. Aaron Rodgers is coming to town next week for a rematch against Taylor Heinicke.

CBS

Baltimore Ravens @ New York Giants, 1 pm

New England Patriots @ Cleveland Browns, 1 pm

Cincinnati Bengals @ New Orleans Saints, 1 pm

Jacksonville Jaguars @ Indianapolis Colts, 1 pm

FOX

New York Jets @ Green Bay Packers, 1 pm

Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 pm

San Francisco 49ers @ Atlanta Falcons, 1 pm

Minnesota Vikings @ Miami Dolphins, 1 pm

Hogs Haven Media Information

Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop

NFL News twitter feed:

Washington Commanders twitter feed: