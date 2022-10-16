NFL Week 6: Afternoon games open thread

The majority of Week 6's games were played at 1pm today, but we still have 3 games this afternoon, along with Sunday Night and Monday Night Football to fill your viewing schedule. CBS has the Buffalo Bills visiting the Kansas City Chiefs in a rematch from last year's playoffs. This game will be nationally televised, and looks like the game of the week. Fox features one NFC South team and three from the NFC West.
CBS
Buffalo Bills @ Kansas City Chiefs, 4:25 pm
FOX
Carolina Panthers @ Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 pm
Arizona Cardinals @ Seattle Seahawks, 4:05 pm
