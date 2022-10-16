Week 6 NFL Picks: Hogs Haven writers make picks for every game

Hogs Haven staff will be making picks every week of the 2022-23 season, and we’ll be tracking every writer’s performance as we try to predict the future. SB Nation has partnered with Tallysight to make this easy for us to write, and easy for you to read and follow. We are also partnered with DraftKings Sportsbook to provide all the odds you’ll need to bet on games this season.

We started off Week 6 on Thursday night when the Washington Commanders defeated the Chicago Bears 12-7. The game came down to the wire, with the Chicago Bears driving down to the goal line for the winning score. Justin Fields threw to Darnell Mooney, but Benjamin St-Juste was there for the hit to keep him out of the end zone after he bobbled the pass. Washington improves to 2-4, but still need a lot of improvement.

This week there are a few teams that everyone agrees will win on the moneyline. Hogs Haven writers all like the Commanders, Ravens, Vikings, Packers, 49ers, Buccaneers, Rams, and Chargers to win outright this week. The Vikings are the only unanimous pick to cover the spread this week.

Week 6 Picks

Moneyline Staff Rankings

Spread Staff Rankings

Over/Under Staff Rankings