All aTwitter: 16 October 2022 - the “It’s Heinicke time!” edition

Carson Wentz has a fractured finger (@Rapsheet first).— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 15, 2022
The timeline @1067theFan has heard on Wentz, who will see another doctor on Monday, is that his recovery could be as much as six weeks. They'll know more on Monday.
Taylor Heinicke would be the next man up.
Carson Wentz did in fact fracture his finger Thursday night on helmet hit, per @MikeGarafolo and others.— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) October 15, 2022
Say what you want but he’s one tough SOB to finish the game. Seeing a specialist to determine “next steps” and his status is “in the air”
Heinicke Szn?
We are not going to the 3rd string rookie in a situation where we are still mathematically in the playoff hunt. Heinicke is our back up and he's earned it, at least until the season is officially hopeless. This isn't a hard one.— BGObsession (@BGObsession) October 15, 2022
While I understand the desire to see Howell if Wentz misses time with this injury, Heinicke is probably the right choice. Howell showed lots of promise in preseason, but he also had some issues. His footwork was up and down, his drops often didn't match the breaks of receivers— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 15, 2022
There were a few issues with making sure he was protected up front and reading different blitzes. Sometimes he wasn't on the same page with receivers on certain routes, perhaps communication issues or routes changing based on coverage and reading it differently to the WR etc.— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 15, 2022
If you wanna give Howell the best chance to succeed, then let him have time to work on this stuff and get those fundamentals down so he's not worrying about "am I taking the right drop" or "my stride needs to be at this length" while also facing a huge blitz on 3rd and 7— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 15, 2022
Heinicke has been the back up with Howell inactive for a reason. Heinicke is the right choice right now. If he struggles and the season is over with 4-5 games left to play, then you maybe give Howell a shot to see what he has. That's fine. Now feels a bit too early to me— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 15, 2022
If they go well, Taylor stays in. If they go poorly, Howell comes in. Wentz is done here.— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) October 15, 2022
If Wentz is out for 5+ weeks; You can almost bet on not seeing him again. It’s like Fitzpatrick last year. If they are good, then you keep playing Heinicke. If they are bad, you play Howell. You’re not gonna play him in meaningless games just to lose a 2nd rounder to Indy.— Eric Sully (@CommandersRealm) October 15, 2022
October 16, 2022
Sorry @Colts but we’ll be holding on to that 2nd round pick, thanks. #HTTC— Cory (@YoungHeff_21) October 15, 2022
So Heincke will have four additional weapons since last season: Samuel, Dotson, Turner and Robinson.— Disco (@discoque5) October 15, 2022
“‘I am speed.’— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 24, 2021
- Lightning McQueen”
- Taylor Heinicke
» @NFL
» FOX #WASvsGB
pic.twitter.com/9lmtlOx5ku
Show them what you can do Heinicke pic.twitter.com/5Qq7DsDQIH— Josiah (@izzymarss) October 15, 2022
Ron’s best off-season move was signing Efe Obada. We haven’t talked about him enough. Dude has played GOOD football.— Nick Kerns (@nicktkerns) October 14, 2022
Tress Way appreciation post pic.twitter.com/mbC548EpsV— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 14, 2022
During a Friday press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan of Maryland was asked about the recent report on Dan Snyder and the Commanders' hopes of getting a new stadium: pic.twitter.com/fXSRTnKNUH— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 16, 2022
From @AndrewBrandt 's pod: "The Joe Gibbs era, that was it...and you'd look over into Jack Kent Cooke's box like: who's there today? What Senator...what President?...Like you said, both sides of the aisle...And it used to be that in Philly, it was all burgundy and gold fans." 1/2— StephanHart (@StephanHart) October 15, 2022
"And Jack Kent Cook was considered one of the greatest sports owners...it went from one of the greatest owners in sports history to now someone [Dan Snyder] who's widely considered one of the worst." 2/2 from @AndrewBrandt 's pod with @DVNJr— StephanHart (@StephanHart) October 15, 2022
"It's a great fall. It's a laughingstock and it took 'em 3 decades to change the name and now we're still trying to get used to this Commanders name and it just feels like a cheap team in so many ways." 3/4— StephanHart (@StephanHart) October 15, 2022
Since I have had a number of questions on trading some #Panthers, here is what the cost would be to the acquiring team and to the Panthers dead money in 2023 for the names mentioned most often pic.twitter.com/KapXLSRpjf— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) October 16, 2022
