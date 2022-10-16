Washington Commanders Nike Pegasus 39 shoes are now available

The Washington Commanders get their own limited edition shoe from Nike this year. For years Nike has not given the Washington franchise a Pegasus team-branded shoe. They are now available to order through Fanatics.

With Nike React foam and a Zoom Air unit, this Washington Commanders Nike Zoom Pegasus 39 Running Shoe is lightweight, durable, and comfortable. The mesh upper enhances breathability and the wider forefoot provides more room for your toes. Bold Washington Commanders graphics and colors will ensure everyone knows where your allegiance lies when you’re at the gym or out for a run.