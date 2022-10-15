Washington Injury Update: Carson Wentz fractured finger vs Bears; flying to LA to see a hand specialist

Update: Up to six weeks recovery time?

Carson Wentz has a fractured finger (@Rapsheet first).



The timeline @1067theFan has heard on Wentz, who will see another doctor on Monday, is that his recovery could be as much as six weeks. They'll know more on Monday.



Taylor Heinicke would be the next man up. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 15, 2022

Washington Commanders starting QB Carson Wentz suffered a fractured ring finger on his throwing hand during Thursday Night’s win over the Chicago Bears. Wentz was throwing a pass in the 1st half when his throwing hand hit Bears’ DT Justin Jones hand as he was releasing the ball. Wentz was in obvious discomfort after the injury, shaking his hand and keeping it in his hand warmer whenever he was not playing.

NFL Network reported the injury, and said that Wentz is flying to Los Angeles to see a hand expert. They also added that his availability moving forward is up in the air. Washington has a mini-bye week after playing on Thursday Night Football this week. They play the Green Bay Packers is 8 days, and we should know by Wednesday when the first injury report is out if Wentz is likely to play. If the injury will cause him to miss time, it’s likely that Taylor Heinicke will start with 5th round rookie Sam Howell backing him up.

Part of the Carson Wentz trade with the Indianapolis Colts involves a Day 2 pick in 2023. If Wentz plays more than 70% of Washington’s snaps this season the Colts will receive Washington’s 2nd round pick, if he plays less, they get their 3rd round pick. That could be a very high 2nd if the team finishes the way they have started the season. This could influence some decisions being made regarding injuries/surgeries going forward.

The pain was evident for Carson Wentz throughout the game, as he kept his hand covered whenever possible and was spotted trying to loosen it up or make it feel better. Somehow, he finished the game with a fractured finger. https://t.co/XvClFi5370 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 15, 2022

How Wentz hurt his hand … pic.twitter.com/sDcY7Y4Aam — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 14, 2022