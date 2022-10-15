 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

College Football Week 7 open thread

Let’s watch some college football

By Scott Jennings
Michigan v Penn State Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Week 7 of college football is here and we’ve got some great games on the schedule for today. Hogs Haven looked at some college prospects from Week 6 that could help the Washington Commanders out in the future, and we will be watching closely this week to see who stands out, and who has a future in the NFL.

Vanderbilt Commodores (3-3) @ #1 Georgia Bulldogs (6-0), 3:30 pm

DraftKings odds: Georgia -38, O/U 58 1/2

#3 Alabama Crimson Tide (6-0) @ #6 Tennessee Volunteers (5-0), 3:30 pm

DraftKings odds: Alabama -8, O/U 66

#4 Clemson Tigers (6-0) @ Florida State Seminoles (4-2), 7:30 pm

DraftKings odds: Clemson -3 1/2, O/U 51

#10 Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0) @ #5 Michigan Wolverines (6-0), 12 pm

DraftKings odds: Michigan -7, O/U 50

#7 USC Trojans (6-0) @ #20 Utah Utes (4-2), 8 pm

DraftKings odds: Utah -3 1/2, O/U 65

#8 Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-0) @ #13 TCU Horned Frogs (5-0), 3:30 pm

DraftKings odds: TCU -6

Auburn Tigers (3-3) @ #9 Ole Miss Rebels (6-0), 12 pm

DraftKings odds: Oklahoma State -14 1/2, O/U 55 1/2

#15 NC State Wolfpack (5-1) @ #18 Syracuse Orange (5-0), 3:30 pm

DraftKings odds: Syracuse -3 1/2, O/U 42

#16 Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-1) @ #22 Kentucky Wildcats (4-2), 7:30 pm

DraftKings odds: Miss State -4, O/U 49

#19 Kansas Jayhawks (5-1) @ Oklahoma Sooners (3-3), 12 pm

DraftKings odds: Oklahoma -9, O/U 62 1/2

Iowa State Cyclones (3-3) @ #22 Texas Longhorns (4-2), 12 pm

DraftKings odds: Texas -16, O/U 49

Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-1) @ #24 Illinois Fighting Illini (5-1), 12 pm

DraftKings odds: Kentucky -6 1/2, O/U 39 1/2

#25 James Madison Dukes (5-0) @ Georgia Southern Eagles (3-3), 4 pm

DraftKings odds: Oregon -3 1/2, O/U 50 1/2

