College Football Week 7 open thread

Week 7 of college football is here and we’ve got some great games on the schedule for today. Hogs Haven looked at some college prospects from Week 6 that could help the Washington Commanders out in the future, and we will be watching closely this week to see who stands out, and who has a future in the NFL.
Vanderbilt Commodores (3-3) @ #1 Georgia Bulldogs (6-0), 3:30 pm
DraftKings odds: Georgia -38, O/U 58 1/2
#3 Alabama Crimson Tide (6-0) @ #6 Tennessee Volunteers (5-0), 3:30 pm
DraftKings odds: Alabama -8, O/U 66
#4 Clemson Tigers (6-0) @ Florida State Seminoles (4-2), 7:30 pm
DraftKings odds: Clemson -3 1/2, O/U 51
#10 Penn State Nittany Lions (5-0) @ #5 Michigan Wolverines (6-0), 12 pm
DraftKings odds: Michigan -7, O/U 50
#7 USC Trojans (6-0) @ #20 Utah Utes (4-2), 8 pm
DraftKings odds: Utah -3 1/2, O/U 65
#8 Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-0) @ #13 TCU Horned Frogs (5-0), 3:30 pm
DraftKings odds: TCU -6
Auburn Tigers (3-3) @ #9 Ole Miss Rebels (6-0), 12 pm
DraftKings odds: Oklahoma State -14 1/2, O/U 55 1/2
#15 NC State Wolfpack (5-1) @ #18 Syracuse Orange (5-0), 3:30 pm
DraftKings odds: Syracuse -3 1/2, O/U 42
#16 Mississippi State Bulldogs (5-1) @ #22 Kentucky Wildcats (4-2), 7:30 pm
DraftKings odds: Miss State -4, O/U 49
#19 Kansas Jayhawks (5-1) @ Oklahoma Sooners (3-3), 12 pm
DraftKings odds: Oklahoma -9, O/U 62 1/2
Iowa State Cyclones (3-3) @ #22 Texas Longhorns (4-2), 12 pm
DraftKings odds: Texas -16, O/U 49
Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-1) @ #24 Illinois Fighting Illini (5-1), 12 pm
DraftKings odds: Kentucky -6 1/2, O/U 39 1/2
#25 James Madison Dukes (5-0) @ Georgia Southern Eagles (3-3), 4 pm
DraftKings odds: Oregon -3 1/2, O/U 50 1/2
