All aTwitter: 15 October 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

All the credit in the world goes to Casey Toohill for his work on this play. Originally gets knocked down at the LOS but ends up being the guy to chase down Herbert 60-plus yards later. Efe Obada also hauling ass. A goal line stand follows for Washington pic.twitter.com/PAbBoLBU1P — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 14, 2022

One of the things we were worried about that Ron seemed to get right this offseason was the DE depth. We crucified them for not having better options w/o Chase but Toohill, Obada (if that’s right), and Smith-Williams have played well — SoloDolo (@kldolo_21) October 14, 2022

We've seen Wentz throw decleating crack blocks on LBs two weeks in a row to spring a run bounced to the outside. I don't wanna hear questions about his heart or whether or not guys will play for him...players love a QB who puts his body out there. — Tailgate Phil-osophy (@PhilCredible) October 14, 2022

Rivera said Carson Wentz will be seeing a doctor for his throwing hand as well as his shoulder. — John Keim (@john_keim) October 14, 2022

Ron Rivera said Chase Young needs to see Dr. Andrews once more before they can consider starting his clock (team gets 21 days to activate him). Not sure when appt is.



"I don't know if this week is doable yet, but if it is, we'll start his clock a lot like we did with B-Rob." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 14, 2022

Ron Rivera exploding postgame is exactly what fans have been asking for. Need to see this side of coach more often!https://t.co/p5IrisNwdP — Riggo's Rag (@RiggosRag) October 14, 2022

When your coach starts cussin' at the media, that's not "fire". That's the unraveling. — Disco (@discoque5) October 14, 2022

The Commanders offense is 27th in points per game. When Ron is done puffing his chest out in the zoom today, maybe we can get some answers on why—considering they traded for and are paying a QB now. — Marshall (@EstCommand) October 14, 2022

The #Commanders have averaged 11 points per game over their last four games. They've scored 12 or fewer points in three of their last four games.



Regarding last night's 12 points: 3 came on a drive aided by 32 penalty yards. 6 on a six-yard drive after a muffed point. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 14, 2022

On the William Jackson trade request report:



It's odd. Tension is evident but disagreement among sources over aspects of the report, with one source yesterday telling @TheAthletic no request existed.



Rivera postgame: “I’m not going to talk about that."



We'll ask again today. https://t.co/HXDn8ADud2 — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 14, 2022

In last nights game, Montez Sweat recorded:

6 tackles

2 tackles for loss

1 sack

4 QB hits

6 pressures

1 PD — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) October 14, 2022

Scott Turner had a lot of fun drawing up this screen. Motion Samuel into backfield with a pistol look. Gibson at FB, TE at H-Back running up the seam from backfield. Wentz & Samuel faking a rollout/pitch option kinda thing, LG pulls to right side. So much misdirection. pic.twitter.com/BVqoDw9yD8 — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 14, 2022

I will choose my words carefully… but the phasing out of Antonio Gibson is silly to me. I like BRob and root for him even more so now. But you can’t go a full half w/24 getting like 3 snaps. As raw as he’s been, all he’s done is produced. Zero fumbles this season thus far too. — Manny Benton (@manny_benton) October 14, 2022

Gibson has had good vision this year and has overall been playing well. Much of last year he was a top 2 player on offense and top 5 contributor for this team. Can argue they don’t win week 1 w/o him. Can argue they don’t get going yesterday w/o him. I just don’t get the hate man — Manny Benton (@manny_benton) October 14, 2022

And again, this is no knock on BRob. I like him as a player. I never projected him to be a dynamic guy, but more of a consistent yard getter, which is what you need. But Scott Turner literally only knows how to feed one playmaker at a time. Gibby is gonna make another team happy — Manny Benton (@manny_benton) October 14, 2022

So are we grown up enough to talk about how @AntonioGibson14 is at this point much better than Robinson and when the team is good, it’s Gibson who is the engine? #httc pic.twitter.com/JEUnFGsP5q — Commando Bando (DW) (@DSuperman25) October 14, 2022

Cornelius Lucas was the #Commanders' highest-graded offensive player via PFF. He got a tremendous 88.4 grade, only Montez Sweat graded higher on the team.



There had been no drop-off at right table since Cosmi got hurt and Lucas entered. Lucas has been very solid. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 14, 2022

PFF assigned sophomore LB Jamin Davis with three missed tackles. He missed an important tackle at the line of scrimmage on Khalil Herbert's 64-yard run.



Davis ranked 10th out of the #Commanders' 11 defensive starters in their grading model last night. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 14, 2022

Without CB William Jackson, the Commanders played man-to-man on 34.8% of snaps against the Bears (@TruMediaSports). Good way to deal with a running QB. Regardless of why:



* 2nd most in 6 games

* 6th most since start of 2021 (23 games)

* 35th most out of 162 NFL games this season — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 14, 2022

Carson Wentz was only pressured 4 times on offensive line losses in pass blocking, via PFF. He wasn't hit outside of the two early sacks.



The protection has been much better the past two weeks. #Commanders — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 14, 2022

The #Commanders were 2-for-11 on third down last night. They're 3-for-22 on third down the past two weeks.



And it wasn't a "they were in 3rd-and-long" problem last night. They averaged 3rd and 5 last night. Distances on 3rd down were 7, 5, 5, 5, 4, 6, 2, 1, 10, 6, 7. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 14, 2022

Defense has been improving while the offense nose dives. It’s 2022 and they haven’t hit 20 points in a month. Poverty. https://t.co/Q5gzHfaefX — Marshall (@EstCommand) October 14, 2022

Rivera said one problem with the 12 men on the field: Bears OC came from Green Bay, where Aaron Rodgers was great at catching teams with 12 on the field and subbing. I guess good prep for next week. Rivera was still annoyed by this issue today. — John Keim (@john_keim) October 14, 2022

One thing not being talked about cuz we got the W



Wtf was that decision to kick the FG instead of pinning CHI deep w your special teams ace????



They got 30+ free yards cuz the missed FG. Almost came back to bite us BAD — Rant Burgundy (@ImRantBurgundy) October 14, 2022

Fan poll: Washington needs to go 5-6 over its final 11 games to match last year's win total (7).



Do you believe this will happen? — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) October 14, 2022

My thoughts and prayers go out to the families in my hometown, Raleigh. I promise to take action to help in this devastating time and will continue to work on supporting the well-being of our youth in my communities pic.twitter.com/QF4jasHgpk — James Smith-Williams (@jacsw3) October 14, 2022

.@SethWickersham joined NFL Live to discuss the latest ESPN reports on Dan Snyder: pic.twitter.com/P13yXPzd0w — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 13, 2022

Robert Kraft marries Dana Blumberg in star-studded surprise wedding https://t.co/MuKEWQvdZS pic.twitter.com/6oojnVB4zo — Page Six (@PageSix) October 15, 2022

This might be the most insane finish to a football game I’ve ever seen. Central down 1, no time left, attempts a long FG, gets it blocked.



While Penn Hills celebrates, Central lineman recovers and advances the blocked kick for a TD.



pic.twitter.com/TT7yuAPDjT — Alan Saunders (@ASaunders_PGH) October 15, 2022

Hogs Haven Media Information

Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop

NFL News twitter feed:

Washington Commanders twitter feed: