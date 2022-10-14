Ron Rivera Presser: We got away from Antonio Gibson in the 1st half, that’s on us coaches

LIVE: HC Ron Rivera speaks to the media https://t.co/1dFjL67dt0— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 14, 2022
Missed opportunities:
Ron Rivera time. He said he thought Washington ran the ball effectively, but noted "missed opportunities" on offense. And then on defense, explosives again were a problem (i.e. containing Justin Fields)— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 14, 2022
Ron Rivera addressing the media. The missed opportunities on offense were the biggest things that stuck out to him. They had some progress in the run game, but there were plays in the passing game that were there to be had— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 14, 2022
Playing below a standard:
Ron Rivera on Commanders win in Chicago: "To play below a standard tells you that do the things youre capable of and it can get better"— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 14, 2022
12 men on the field penalties:
Rivera calls the 12 men on the field penalties "inexcusable."— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 14, 2022
Ron Rivera says they had instructed players to not sub out until the #Bears initiated a sub, but he was also unhappy about the officials allowing subs without the chance to match, like #Packers routinely do.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) October 14, 2022
"We'll only substitute, when they substitute."
Rivera is still very fired up from yesterday's game, especially when it comes to 12/10 men on the field. Washington was only supposed to substitute, he said, when Chicago substituted first, but that didn't happen.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 14, 2022
Rivera said one problem with the 12 men on the field: Bears OC came from Green Bay, where Aaron Rodgers was great at catching teams with 12 on the field and subbing. I guess good prep for next week. Rivera was still annoyed by this issue today.— John Keim (@john_keim) October 14, 2022
Running game:
Rivera says the run game was pretty good overall but there were several plays where they got 3-4 yards and should have had more.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) October 14, 2022
Wants to see more of the mix that they had WITH AG 24 & B-Rob mixing/matching. A mix of runs inside/outside. #Commanders
The second-half run game is what Ron Rivera wants to see out of the Commanders going forward. Once Antonio Gibson was introduced into the mix, Chicago was on its heels because of his run style and how it differs from Brian Robinson— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 14, 2022
I just finished watching the All-22 of the offense, this stood out. Once Gibson got mixed in in the 2nd half, they found the right roles. Robinson between the tackles. Gibson working to the edge/involved in passing game https://t.co/D6lCX7DjYE— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 14, 2022
Improvements from last year:
Ron Rivera points out how they struggled in Red Zone, third down and pass rush last year...studied it hard over the offseason and seeing significant improvements in all three areas. Can't deny that in any way. #Commanders— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) October 14, 2022
Being comfortable when uncomfortable:
Commanders HC Ron Rivera wants his players to be “comfortable when uncomfortable”. I like that from @RiverboatRonHC #HTTC— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) October 14, 2022
Carson Wentz injuries:
Ron Rivera on Carson Wentz's health: "We'll see."— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 14, 2022
Expected to meet either doctors today. Whacked hand on a helmet during the game during a follow through. Already had a shoulder issue.
Chase Young:
Ron Rivera said Chase Young (ACL) still needs to meet with Dr. Andrews before determining a potential return plan. Maybe the 21-day activation clock starts this week with an emphasis on maybe.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 14, 2022
Ron Rivera said the return of DE Chase Young (ACL) is contingent on one more meeting with Dr. James Andrews, who performed the surgery. Rivera said he isn't sure when Young will meet with Andrews but expects to find out in a 3 p.m. meeting with head trainer Al Bellamy.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) October 14, 2022
Ron Rivera said Chase Young needs to see Dr. Andrews once more before they can consider starting his clock (team gets 21 days to activate him). Not sure when appt is.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 14, 2022
"I don't know if this week is doable yet, but if it is, we'll start his clock a lot like we did with B-Rob."
