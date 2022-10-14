All aTwitter: 14 October 2022 - The rare Victory Friday edition

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Ron Rivera VERY fired up responding to a question about a report that he didn’t pick Carson, Synder did: pic.twitter.com/jx6oObewu1— Michele Steele (@MicheleSteele) October 14, 2022
Ron wanted all of the smoke - fans wanted him to be more passionate, well here you go #HTTC https://t.co/LpqheSb8qx pic.twitter.com/6vsEu0Bbgj— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) October 14, 2022
Rivera before storming off:— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 14, 2022
"Everyone keeps wanting to say that I don't want anything to do with Carson. Bullshit. I'm the fucking guy that looked at the analytics, that watched the tape... That's what pissed me off 'cuz the young man doesn't deserve to have that all the time."
Carson Wentz, fullback. Twice now. pic.twitter.com/HPikDoGihu— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 14, 2022
Amazon just showed Dan Snyder and Jason Wright, who are both at the game here in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/Zz0bCAemMv— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 14, 2022
Al Michaels: "Just my feeling I think what the league would love is not go to a vote but just SELL THE TEAM, he's just become a major problem around the league obviously." #SellTheTeam pic.twitter.com/FL7LO937tA— Tom Manatos (@TomManatos) October 14, 2022
I just want to give a huge shout out to Al Michaels to say "THANK YOU" for saying what you did.— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) October 14, 2022
Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen combine for a Bama Burger ™️ sack of Justin Fields. Fields is still seeing Bama ghosts from the 2020 title game pic.twitter.com/JHeQQlPzOD— Bama NFL (@TheBamaNFL) October 14, 2022
Jonathan Allen casually showing why he’s one of my favorite Alabama players of all time: pic.twitter.com/qJTCz6F5pd— Sidelines - Bama (@SSN_Alabama) October 14, 2022
Fields fires a pass straight into the helmet of Efe Obada and Jon Allen does a great job locating the ball and securing the INT pic.twitter.com/v3Fylr8qxC— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 14, 2022
Nice stop by Cole Holcomb #ProHeels pic.twitter.com/Ns7livBa7m— Jarrod (@jhardy575) October 14, 2022
Never have I ever in my 40 years of watching this game seen a team with 2 12 men on the field calls and one call with 10 on. Jack didn't bring his abacus— El-Travs the Commander (@el_travs) October 14, 2022
Velus Jones Jr. misplays a Tress Way punt, giving the Commanders great field position. pic.twitter.com/u0HJGdsSVW— The Comeback (@thecomeback) October 14, 2022
No flag. pic.twitter.com/9zhNEiXrKH— Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) October 14, 2022
Bears WR Dante Pettis just shook his head when he was shown the replay of the throw to him in the end zone against Commanders S Darrick Forrest.— Jason Lieser (@JasonLieser) October 14, 2022
Here's what he said, reacting in real time as he watched it for the first time--https://t.co/BYCOKynOuf
Big game-winning play at the goal line from former #Gophers CB Benjamin St-Juste (@Benj_Juice).— Tony Liebert (@TonyLiebert) October 14, 2022
pic.twitter.com/GU1KliYRdu
A special win for Coach @MDLottery | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/eyMQQnlsZi— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 14, 2022
