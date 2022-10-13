 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ron Rivera ends presser early after question about a report saying he didn’t want Carson Wentz

Ron Rivera speaks to the media aftee

By Scott Jennings
/ new
Washington Commanders v Chicago Bears Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders defeated the Chicago Bears 12-7 tonight, moving to 2-4 on the season. This win ended a 4 game losing streak after they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1. Today was the Commanders first game in primetime, and their first game on Amazon’s new Thursday Night Football broadcast.

The team did not provide video of Head Coach Ron Rivera’s presser after the game. It was cut short after Rivera was asked about an extensive report from ESPN this morning about Dan Snyder and his influence over every aspect of the organization. One of the claims made was that the Carson Wentz trade was a Dan Snyder move to get the guy at quarterback, and it wasn’t Rivera’s call like he and the team told the media. Rivera gave a long answer that denied the report, saying he’s the fucking guy, and he made the call to bring in Wentz.

Getting a win:

William Jackson trade request:

ESPN report on Dan Snyder:

Report he didn’t want Carson Wentz:

Carson Wentz

The win:

Excited:

Brian Robinson

1st TD:

Carson Wentz:

Sell the team chants:

1st NFL TD:

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...