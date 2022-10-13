Ron Rivera ends presser early after question about a report saying he didn’t want Carson Wentz

The Washington Commanders defeated the Chicago Bears 12-7 tonight, moving to 2-4 on the season. This win ended a 4 game losing streak after they defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 1. Today was the Commanders first game in primetime, and their first game on Amazon’s new Thursday Night Football broadcast.

The team did not provide video of Head Coach Ron Rivera’s presser after the game. It was cut short after Rivera was asked about an extensive report from ESPN this morning about Dan Snyder and his influence over every aspect of the organization. One of the claims made was that the Carson Wentz trade was a Dan Snyder move to get the guy at quarterback, and it wasn’t Rivera’s call like he and the team told the media. Rivera gave a long answer that denied the report, saying he’s the fucking guy, and he made the call to bring in Wentz.

Getting a win:

Ron Rivera on the win: "It’s never easy... especially when you do silly stuff." — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 14, 2022

William Jackson trade request:

Ron Rivera declined to address the report of William Jackson requesting a trade. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 14, 2022

ESPN report on Dan Snyder:

Rivera: The news today about Dan Snyder is not important to me, bc he can’t control it — Michele Steele (@MicheleSteele) October 14, 2022

Report he didn’t want Carson Wentz:

Ron Rivera VERY fired up responding to a question about a report that he didn’t pick Carson, Synder did: pic.twitter.com/jx6oObewu1 — Michele Steele (@MicheleSteele) October 14, 2022

Ron Rivera calls "bullshit" on the report that he didn't want Carson Wentz. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 14, 2022

Ron Rivera abruptly ended the press conference after a fiery defense of Carson Wentz.



"There's a group of young men in there that deserve better." — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) October 14, 2022

Ron wanted all of the smoke - fans wanted him to be more passionate, well here you go #HTTC https://t.co/LpqheSb8qx pic.twitter.com/6vsEu0Bbgj — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) October 14, 2022

Rivera before storming off:



"Everyone keeps wanting to say that I don't want anything to do with Carson. Bullshit. I'm the fucking guy that looked at the analytics, that watched the tape... That's what pissed me off 'cuz the young man doesn't deserve to have that all the time." — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 14, 2022

Carson Wentz

LIVE: QB Carson Wentz speaks to the media https://t.co/m5k9TxpQ8S — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 14, 2022

The win:

Carson Wentz on the win: “Huge. Huge.” pic.twitter.com/z9GlULBZ41 — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 14, 2022

Excited:

Carson Wentz on how he’s feeling after the game - “I’m very excited” to get a few days rest — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 14, 2022

Brian Robinson

LIVE: RB Brian Robinson speaks to the media https://t.co/Oqrrl9pt7N — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 14, 2022

1st TD:

Brian Robinson on his first TD. pic.twitter.com/yBOWpD0ZbN — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 14, 2022

Carson Wentz:

Brian Robinson on the block from Carson Wentz - “Carson is a tough son. That’s the second week in a row he’s thrown a big block for me” — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 14, 2022

Sell the team chants:

Loud “Sell the team!” chants in the background of Brian Robinson Jr.’s postgame interview at Solider Field. pic.twitter.com/R6InpO4Oox — Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) October 14, 2022

Richard Sherman asks Robinson if he hears the chants and if that impacts the team - Robinson says “we gotta silence the noise and focus on getting better” — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 14, 2022

1st NFL TD: