Washington Commanders defeat the Chicago Bears 12-7 on Thursday Night Football

Last week’s Thursday Night Football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos didn’t score a single TD, and it looked like tonight’s game was heading in that direction after a 3-0 1st half. The Bears scored the game’s first TD, but the Commanders came back with a field goal and a touchdown in the 4th quarter. The TD was Brian Robinson’s first of his NFL career. Washington had the chance to make it an 8 point game with 1:49 left in the game, but Joey Slye missed the 48 yard FG attempt. The Bears got the ball back and a Justin Fields run took them down to the 6 yard line. The Bears took it to 4th down, but were stopped, giving the Commanders the victory. They are now 2-4 and heading back to FedEx Field to host Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.
3rd Quarter
Antonio Gibson kickoff return:
Antonio Gibson returned the kickoff for 27 yards.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 14, 2022
Terry McLaurin fumble:
That might be one of the most athletic fumble recoveries I have ever seen.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 14, 2022
Well done, Terry McLaurin
Carson Wentz rollout:
The #Bears didn't even blitz on that third down, like they were earlier in the game and still got a sack.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) October 14, 2022
For all of you "move the pocket' guys -- Wentz rolled right into that one. Just like a lot of mobile/stiff QB's do.
That might have been the ugliest third-and-two you are EVER going to see by a real life, modern-day offense.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) October 14, 2022
Woof. #Commanders
Scott Turner/Carson Wentz:
Maybe Scott Turner moved to the booth to prevent him screaming at Carson on the sideline?— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 14, 2022
Scott Turner is doing everything he can to fire laser beams out of his eyeballs at 11— Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) October 14, 2022
Montez Sweat QB hit:
Montez Sweat continues to just dominate his competition— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 14, 2022
Bears OL injuries:
Michael Schofield has replaced Teven Jenkins at RG— Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) October 14, 2022
Originally Riley Reiff came on the field but now Teven Jenkins is back on the field.— Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) October 14, 2022
No challenge:
Why didn't Ron Rivera challen an obvious drop? Would've been a 3rd and 7 for the worst passing team in the NFL.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 14, 2022
Throw your flag. Youre not calling plays. This is your gig in-game! How does that happen?
Bears touchdown:
Dante Pettis puts the @ChicagoBears in the lead! #WASvsCHI on Prime Video— NFL (@NFL) October 14, 2022
Also available on NFL+ https://t.co/0NxrLlxiBS pic.twitter.com/dYByREK8Id
Justin Fields' 40-yard TD pass to Dante Pettis had a completion probability of 22.9%, the most improbable completion of Fields' career.#WASvsCHI | Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/w62dIF9a9E— Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 14, 2022
12 men on the field penalty again:
The Commanders had 12 players on the field for an entire play for the send tike tonight. They still gave up a TD.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 14, 2022
I'm not sure which of those sentences is more unacceptable.
Questionable TD catch?:
I didn’t think he had control of the ball https://t.co/Xm6YohaqNx— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 14, 2022
I've watched the #Bears TD about eight or nine times.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) October 14, 2022
Initially, I didn't think Pettis had possession and both feet down but after super slowing it down - it appears he did.
And obviously they didn't see enough to overturn the call#Commanders
Cole Turner blocking:
Nice downfield block from Cole Turner to really spring Gibson— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 14, 2022
Much more aggression on that block by Cole Turner. Way to attack that block!— Paul Conner (@P_ConnerJr) October 14, 2022
Antonio Gibson drive:
Gibson making an impact in the second half.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 14, 2022
Antonio Gibson looking spry and shifty.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 14, 2022
Failed screen play:
Nice setup for a Antonio Gibson screen -- but three blockers failed to stop one defender.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 14, 2022
Wentz was off balance and threw inaccurate to Gibson on that screen. Awesome design to fake the option to Samuel and come back. Blocked really well too. Good throw may have let Gibson score. #Commanders— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 14, 2022
Triple option into a screen pass? What is going on lol— Paul Conner (@P_ConnerJr) October 14, 2022
4th Quarter
False start:
Inexcusable false start on 3rd and G by Sims. This team......#HTTC— Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) October 14, 2022
How do you have a pre-snap penalty on a play that was coming out of a timeout (or in this case, a quarter break)?— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) October 14, 2022
Field goal:
Washington chips away at the Bears' lead with a 28-yard field goal, ending a 13-play, 65-yard drive. The score: CHI 7, WAS 6— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 14, 2022
Dan Snyder TV time:
Al Michaels taking on the Snyder saga...— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) October 14, 2022
Al Michaels: "Just my feeling. I think what the league would love is for Snyder to sell the team."— Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) October 14, 2022
Commanders owner Dan Snyder is at the Commanders vs. Bears game in Chicago. #HTTC— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) October 14, 2022
More: https://t.co/VjU0yP2KTs pic.twitter.com/sABJ9LauVU
Al is not a rabblerouser when it comes to these things. Very notable. https://t.co/wz3emhU8tF— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) October 14, 2022
Daron Payne injury:
#Commanders DL Daron Payne limped off. He's been stout in the middle tonight.— Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) October 14, 2022
Justin Fields 1st down:
The one thing you can't have happen there. Give up QB run on 3rd and 8.— Paul Conner (@P_ConnerJr) October 14, 2022
Montez Sweat sack:
Love to see this from Sweat, using hands more to help his outside rushes. Swipes down to clear the outside hand of the LT, giving him a path to the edge. pic.twitter.com/vxxFg1Ptp0— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 14, 2022
Montez Sweat is a DAWG pic.twitter.com/Z8Pq0uQh7e— Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) October 14, 2022
Montez Sweat has been on a fantastic tear for the past two weeks. Seems like he's finally broke through— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 14, 2022
Muffed punt!:
The @Commanders recover the fumble and take over in great field position!#WASvsCHI on Prime Video— NFL (@NFL) October 14, 2022
Also available on NFL+ https://t.co/0NxrLlxiBS pic.twitter.com/s2A9WIEywA
HUGE swing in the game - Bears muff the punt. Damn right that gets the picture pic.twitter.com/FhUsnixOgc— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 14, 2022
Serious props to Christian Holmes for digging this ball out https://t.co/QTuIUjMXwp— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 14, 2022
Carson Wentz, fullback:
Carson Wentz: natural fullback??? pic.twitter.com/pataXqrV3T— PFT Commenter (@PFTCommenter) October 14, 2022
YOOOOO what a block from Carson— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 14, 2022
@NFLonPrime #WASvsCHI pic.twitter.com/bujvVaCZRM
Brian Robinson’s first NFL TD:
First career tuddy in the books @BrianR_4's story just keeps getting better— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 14, 2022
@NFLonPrime #WASvsCHI pic.twitter.com/mjlO7p9Wkq
Bad penalty on Benjamin St-Juste:
The #Commanders just can't stop taking penalties to wipe out takeaways or sacks in critical spots.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) October 14, 2022
Fields sacked on third down by Allen. Doesn't matter as Commanders called for illegal hands to the face in the secondary. You can't make this stuff up. #HTTC— Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) October 14, 2022
Bad Bears penalty:
Wow...Bears going on 4th and 11 and get a delay of game penalty. Now 4th and 16...— David Harrison (@DHarrison82) October 14, 2022
4th down drop:
Pain.— NFL On Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) October 14, 2022
: @Commanders vs. @ChicagoBears #TNFonPrime | Watch NOW on @PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/odnish2Blj
Brian Robinson drive:
BRob movin!— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) October 14, 2022
Missed FG:
And he missed it. https://t.co/n5RZdlg60T— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 14, 2022
Justin Fields backbreaker:
Fields is putting this game on his back— The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) October 14, 2022
( : @NFL) #DaBears
pic.twitter.com/RC7beCPSmz
4th down stand:
This close. #WASvsCHI pic.twitter.com/S5OL385R11— NFL (@NFL) October 14, 2022
Pulled out the win:
.@BrianR_4 gets a win in his first career start #WASvsCHI pic.twitter.com/qtw25MxsLF— NFL (@NFL) October 14, 2022
Loading comments...