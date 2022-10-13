Washington Commanders defeat the Chicago Bears 12-7 on Thursday Night Football

Last week’s Thursday Night Football game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Denver Broncos didn’t score a single TD, and it looked like tonight’s game was heading in that direction after a 3-0 1st half. The Bears scored the game’s first TD, but the Commanders came back with a field goal and a touchdown in the 4th quarter. The TD was Brian Robinson’s first of his NFL career. Washington had the chance to make it an 8 point game with 1:49 left in the game, but Joey Slye missed the 48 yard FG attempt. The Bears got the ball back and a Justin Fields run took them down to the 6 yard line. The Bears took it to 4th down, but were stopped, giving the Commanders the victory. They are now 2-4 and heading back to FedEx Field to host Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers.

3rd Quarter

Antonio Gibson kickoff return:

Antonio Gibson returned the kickoff for 27 yards. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 14, 2022

Terry McLaurin fumble:

That might be one of the most athletic fumble recoveries I have ever seen.



Well done, Terry McLaurin — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 14, 2022

Carson Wentz rollout:

The #Bears didn't even blitz on that third down, like they were earlier in the game and still got a sack.



For all of you "move the pocket' guys -- Wentz rolled right into that one. Just like a lot of mobile/stiff QB's do. — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) October 14, 2022

That might have been the ugliest third-and-two you are EVER going to see by a real life, modern-day offense.



Woof. #Commanders — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) October 14, 2022

Scott Turner/Carson Wentz:

Maybe Scott Turner moved to the booth to prevent him screaming at Carson on the sideline? — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 14, 2022

Scott Turner is doing everything he can to fire laser beams out of his eyeballs at 11 — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) October 14, 2022

Montez Sweat QB hit:

Montez Sweat continues to just dominate his competition — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 14, 2022

Bears OL injuries:

Michael Schofield has replaced Teven Jenkins at RG — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) October 14, 2022

Originally Riley Reiff came on the field but now Teven Jenkins is back on the field. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) October 14, 2022

No challenge:

Why didn't Ron Rivera challen an obvious drop? Would've been a 3rd and 7 for the worst passing team in the NFL.



Throw your flag. Youre not calling plays. This is your gig in-game! How does that happen? — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 14, 2022

Bears touchdown:

Justin Fields' 40-yard TD pass to Dante Pettis had a completion probability of 22.9%, the most improbable completion of Fields' career.#WASvsCHI | Powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/w62dIF9a9E — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 14, 2022

12 men on the field penalty again:

The Commanders had 12 players on the field for an entire play for the send tike tonight. They still gave up a TD.



I'm not sure which of those sentences is more unacceptable. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 14, 2022

Questionable TD catch?:

I didn’t think he had control of the ball https://t.co/Xm6YohaqNx — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 14, 2022

I've watched the #Bears TD about eight or nine times.



Initially, I didn't think Pettis had possession and both feet down but after super slowing it down - it appears he did.



And obviously they didn't see enough to overturn the call#Commanders — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) October 14, 2022

Cole Turner blocking:

Nice downfield block from Cole Turner to really spring Gibson — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 14, 2022

Much more aggression on that block by Cole Turner. Way to attack that block! — Paul Conner (@P_ConnerJr) October 14, 2022

Antonio Gibson drive:

Gibson making an impact in the second half. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 14, 2022

Antonio Gibson looking spry and shifty. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 14, 2022

Failed screen play:

Nice setup for a Antonio Gibson screen -- but three blockers failed to stop one defender. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 14, 2022

Wentz was off balance and threw inaccurate to Gibson on that screen. Awesome design to fake the option to Samuel and come back. Blocked really well too. Good throw may have let Gibson score. #Commanders — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 14, 2022

Triple option into a screen pass? What is going on lol — Paul Conner (@P_ConnerJr) October 14, 2022

4th Quarter

False start:

Inexcusable false start on 3rd and G by Sims. This team......#HTTC — Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) October 14, 2022

How do you have a pre-snap penalty on a play that was coming out of a timeout (or in this case, a quarter break)? — Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) October 14, 2022

Field goal:

Washington chips away at the Bears' lead with a 28-yard field goal, ending a 13-play, 65-yard drive. The score: CHI 7, WAS 6 — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 14, 2022

Dan Snyder TV time:

Al Michaels taking on the Snyder saga... — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) October 14, 2022

Al Michaels: "Just my feeling. I think what the league would love is for Snyder to sell the team." — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) October 14, 2022

Commanders owner Dan Snyder is at the Commanders vs. Bears game in Chicago. #HTTC



More: https://t.co/VjU0yP2KTs pic.twitter.com/sABJ9LauVU — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) October 14, 2022

Al is not a rabblerouser when it comes to these things. Very notable. https://t.co/wz3emhU8tF — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) October 14, 2022

Daron Payne injury:

#Commanders DL Daron Payne limped off. He's been stout in the middle tonight. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) October 14, 2022

Justin Fields 1st down:

The one thing you can't have happen there. Give up QB run on 3rd and 8. — Paul Conner (@P_ConnerJr) October 14, 2022

Montez Sweat sack:

Love to see this from Sweat, using hands more to help his outside rushes. Swipes down to clear the outside hand of the LT, giving him a path to the edge. pic.twitter.com/vxxFg1Ptp0 — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 14, 2022

Montez Sweat is a DAWG pic.twitter.com/Z8Pq0uQh7e — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) October 14, 2022

Montez Sweat has been on a fantastic tear for the past two weeks. Seems like he's finally broke through — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 14, 2022

Muffed punt!:

The @Commanders recover the fumble and take over in great field position!#WASvsCHI on Prime Video

Also available on NFL+ https://t.co/0NxrLlxiBS pic.twitter.com/s2A9WIEywA — NFL (@NFL) October 14, 2022

HUGE swing in the game - Bears muff the punt. Damn right that gets the picture pic.twitter.com/FhUsnixOgc — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 14, 2022

Serious props to Christian Holmes for digging this ball out https://t.co/QTuIUjMXwp — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 14, 2022

Carson Wentz, fullback:

Brian Robinson’s first NFL TD:

Bad penalty on Benjamin St-Juste:

The #Commanders just can't stop taking penalties to wipe out takeaways or sacks in critical spots. — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) October 14, 2022

Fields sacked on third down by Allen. Doesn't matter as Commanders called for illegal hands to the face in the secondary. You can't make this stuff up. #HTTC — Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) October 14, 2022

Bad Bears penalty:

Wow...Bears going on 4th and 11 and get a delay of game penalty. Now 4th and 16... — David Harrison (@DHarrison82) October 14, 2022

4th down drop:

Brian Robinson drive:

BRob movin! — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) October 14, 2022

Missed FG:

And he missed it. https://t.co/n5RZdlg60T — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 14, 2022

Justin Fields backbreaker:

Fields is putting this game on his back



( : @NFL) #DaBears

pic.twitter.com/RC7beCPSmz — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) October 14, 2022

4th down stand:

Pulled out the win: