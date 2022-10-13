 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Washington Commanders hold onto 3-0 lead over the Chicago Bears heading into halftime

This game is better than being at work

By Scott Jennings
/ new
Washington Commanders v Chicago Bears Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Washington Commanders finally put some points on the board in the 2nd quarter in a drive that saw multiple Curtis Samuel drops, and two pass interference penalties on the Bears. They were able to hold off the Bears on their final drive that ended in a fail mary. Washington gets the ball back to start the 2nd half with a 3-0 lead.

1st Quarter

Coin toss:

John Bates:

Justin Fields scramble:

Efe Obada sack:

And another one:

Dax Milne:

3rd down problems:

Jonathan Allen...INT?:

Good run, penalty:

Cole Turner’s first NFL catch:

4th Quarter

3rd down blitz:

Explosive play #1:

Big miss:

Goal line stop:

Terry McLaurin sighting:

Overthrow to Dyami Brown on 3rd down:

MVP:

Terry getting yards:

Curtis Samuel sighting:

3rd down blitz again:

Another miss:

Carson Wentz injury:

Pass interference:

Curtis Samuel drop:

Big J.D. McKissic run:

Curtis Samuel drop #2:

McLaurin in the end zone:

FG!:

Scoring drive:

Jamin Davis:

Jonathan Allen injury:

Justin Fields injury:

Daron Payne, franchise player?:

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...