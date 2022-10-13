Washington Commanders hold onto 3-0 lead over the Chicago Bears heading into halftime

The Washington Commanders finally put some points on the board in the 2nd quarter in a drive that saw multiple Curtis Samuel drops, and two pass interference penalties on the Bears. They were able to hold off the Bears on their final drive that ended in a fail mary. Washington gets the ball back to start the 2nd half with a 3-0 lead.

1st Quarter

Coin toss:

Washington wins the toss. Defers. Chicago gets the ball first. Giddy up. — John Keim (@john_keim) October 14, 2022

John Bates:

The issue arose during warmups https://t.co/T7Zr70fw0l — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 14, 2022

Justin Fields scramble:

Good news for Washington, both Montez Sweat and Jon Allen nearly sacked Fields on the first play. Bad news, neither could make the play and Fields scrambed away pic.twitter.com/O2VQr5Wz61 — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 14, 2022

Efe Obada sack:

DE Efe Obada has recorded his third sack of the season. He now has a sack in back-to-back games for the second time in his career. — Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) October 14, 2022

And another one:

Bears tried to set up a screen on 3rd down. Holcomb reads it well and takes away that option, leaving Fields nowhere to go as the pressure gets home pic.twitter.com/VPjOf6ka0h — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 14, 2022

Justin Fields gets dumped again...Casey Toohill was there (May not get credit) ..Payne finished it off.



The #Bears OL stinks & Justin Fields is not very good. #Bears #Commanders #TNFonPrime — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) October 14, 2022

Dax Milne:

The Commanders should just use Wentz as a punt returner. He's certainly as quick as Milne. #HTTC #TNF — Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) October 14, 2022

3rd down problems:

Bears come with a big blitz on 3rd and 7, Made to look like Cover 0 but a few defenders did peel off. Brown is free in the slot but Wentz can't make throw before getting sacked pic.twitter.com/C3H8uZYIzX — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 14, 2022

Wentz gets blasted oon 3rd down. Punt. Washington was awful on 3rd downs last week (1/11) so this trend might be growing — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 14, 2022

Jonathan Allen...INT?:

Fields fires a pass straight into the helmet of Efe Obada and Jon Allen does a great job locating the ball and securing the INT pic.twitter.com/v3Fylr8qxC — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 14, 2022

.@jonallen93_ made sure his wife got his first INT ball pic.twitter.com/q0htA0y9Wo — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 14, 2022

DT Jonathan Allen has recorded his first-career interception. — Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) October 14, 2022

Good run, penalty:

Every time Brian Robinson gets a good run, there's always a penalty! #HTTC — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) October 14, 2022

Cole Turner’s first NFL catch:

This is the type of catch Cole Turner made all the time in college. Up the seam, using that catch radius to adjust to passes and protect the ball with that big frame. pic.twitter.com/h7JcQZOzvm — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 14, 2022

4th Quarter

3rd down blitz:

Bears telegrahped that blitz was coming, Carson has to see it coming. or the center calls a line change. something more than that — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 14, 2022

Explosive play #1:

Jamin Davis and Benjamin St-Juste missed tackles lead to a Herbert 62-yard run. Bears inside the 10.



Then a 12-men on the field penalty on the defense. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 14, 2022

Big miss:

Justin Fields overthrown a wide open receiver in the end zone. Like the Trevor Lawrence Week 1 miss.



Then Fields runs to the 1. 4th and Goal.



Bears going. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 14, 2022

Goal line stop:

The @Commanders defense comes up with a goal line stop!#WASvsCHI on Prime Video

Also available on NFL+ https://t.co/0NxrLlxiBS pic.twitter.com/JYCAQFewjc — NFL (@NFL) October 14, 2022

Terry McLaurin sighting:

Finally, a slant. Those work to McLaurin. — John Keim (@john_keim) October 14, 2022

Overthrow to Dyami Brown on 3rd down:

Wentz deep throw to Dyami Brown on 3rd down was a tad overthrown. #HTTC — Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) October 14, 2022

MVP:

Tress Way revenge game. Was cut by the Bears. https://t.co/umPRMFpolO — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) October 14, 2022

Terry getting yards:

Turner just put Terry in motion and threw him a screen. McLaurin did the heavy lifting and got 14. That should be done 3 or 4 times a game. You have to be desperate to involve your best guys. #Commanders — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 14, 2022

Curtis Samuel sighting:

Carson Wentz just hit Curtis Samuel on an out route. If you like out routes this offense is for you. Wentz has thrown 55 out routes through 5 games, 11 per contest.



That's the most in the NFL via trumedia. #Commanders — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 14, 2022

3rd down blitz again:

Nice scheme to attack an empty protection, Bears get a free rusher off the edge. Wentz panics and hurries a throw that misses its target. Washington punts again pic.twitter.com/noxHrPZtBW — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 14, 2022

Good news: Carson Wentz wasn't sacked on third down.



Bad news: He was still blitzed and threw it away quickly for the incompletion. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 14, 2022

Carson Wentz missed McKissic on the #Commanders last 3rd down. He's open short and you need your QB to make the throw.



Wentz had completed 56% tonight, 19.9% below the expected rate accounting for the throws he's made and the coverages he's thrown into. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 14, 2022

Another miss:

Wentz bailed out by the officials there. Had McKissic wide open in the flat for an easy first down. Took the harder throw. After the ball was incomplete, McKissic raised his arms up — John Keim (@john_keim) October 14, 2022

Carson Wentz injury:

Carson Wentz keeps shaking his right hand. Bears DT Justin Jones bent his fingers back right as he released the throw intended for Cam Sims. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 14, 2022

How Wentz hurt his hand … pic.twitter.com/sDcY7Y4Aam — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 14, 2022

Pass interference:

Fortuitous PI call helped the #Commanders there but why is that ball so underthrown? Samuel was open.



This is brutal to watch. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 14, 2022

Curtis Samuel drop:

This is a technique drop. He could have run underneath it but he slowed and jumped instead. pic.twitter.com/hyJzczc2eM — Cian (@Cianaf) October 14, 2022

Not a bad ball here by Wentz, maybe a yard too far out in front, but Samuel can't come up with it pic.twitter.com/anKTp8PFyk — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 14, 2022

Big J.D. McKissic run:

JD McKissic pops a 16-yard run out of the shot gun.



The #Commanders average more yards per carry out of the gun than they do from under center this season. Some of that is because they can spread defenses out and dictate lighter boxes out of gun. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 14, 2022

Curtis Samuel drop #2:

Hey Curtis, bud, ummmmm...



This offense stinks without you dropping passes.



You mind doing something about those leaky hands? Jeez — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) October 14, 2022

Curtis Samuel - the 9th highest paid WR in the NFL this season - dropped two passes on that drive as the #Commanders' offense desperately tried to get moving.



His $12.6M cap number this season is higher than that of Diggs, Adams, Evans and others. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 14, 2022

McLaurin in the end zone:

Wentz ends a horrific yet somehow productive drive for Washington with another underthrown ball to McLaurin pic.twitter.com/RLkbVume0a — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 14, 2022

FG!:

Joey Slye now, finally, has more field goals than onside kicks on the season. Only took him six weeks to get there — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 14, 2022

Scoring drive:

Carson Wentz threw 7 passes on that drive. None were caught. WSH got two PI calls. Samuel dropped two. But none were caught.



Wentz is 5/14 to start the night and he is shaking his arm a ton. #Commanders — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 14, 2022

Jamin Davis:

Three missed tackles for Jamin Davis so far. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 14, 2022

Jonathan Allen injury:

Jonathan Allen limps off with a trainer, causing Washington to be charged a timeout. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 14, 2022

Justin Fields injury:

Justin Fields slow to get up. He's been getting roughed up — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 14, 2022

Fields has gotten absolutely rocked twice in a row — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) October 14, 2022

Daron Payne, franchise player?: