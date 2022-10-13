RB Brian Robinson Jr. expected to get first NFL start tonight vs the Bears

The Washington Commanders selected Alabama RB Brian Robinson in the 3rd round of this year's NFL draft with the 98th overall pick. He was a bigger, more traditional back than college wide receiver/NFL running back Antonio Gibson, and he was expected to come in and compete for a good amount of the snaps on the ground for Washington.

After an Antonio Gibson preseason fumble, the former starter's role was being expanded to include kick returns, and lining up more as a receiver/weapon with Robinson taking over the brunt of the RB work.

Robinson would have likely been named starter after final roster cuts, but after Washington's third and fina preseason game against the Ravens, Robinson was the victim of an attempted carjacking in Washington D.C. He was accosted by two would-be robbers and he wrestled the gun away from one of them, before being shot in the glute and knee by the other.

Robinson's recovery story and determination to return to the field has been a bright spot in an otherwise dismal season that has the Washington Commanders sitting at 1-4 and playing in primetime hoping that the team with twice as many wins as them won't show up for a national streaming audience.

He made his NFL debut last week against the Tennessee Titans, and got a solo entrance after the rest of the team came out of the locker room. Robinson carried the ball 9 times for 22 yards on a pitch count for his first game back.

Robinson will get the start in tonight's game against the Bears in Chicago, and will likely see more action than last week. Robinson's first start will be in a do or die game that could have dire consequences for players and coaches if it results in a loss. Robinson has had a singular focus to not only return to, but also excel on the football field this season