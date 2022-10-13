Washington Roster Moves: CB Danny Johnson elevated from the practice squad with Will Jackson out

Washington announces the moves:

We’ve elevated LB Khaleke Hudson and CB Danny Johnson from the practice squad — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 13, 2022

The William Jackson benching/back injury/trade story continues to affect the on the field headlines and moves from the Washington Commanders. William Jackson has been officially ruled out with a back injury, but he has also reportedly requested a trade. The team is more than willing to move on from Jackson who has been another high-priced free agency disappointment. Jackson is framing the request as a scheme-fit issue, the team has been anonymously, then directly calling out the communication issues that WJIII has had since joining the secondary last year.

Danny Johnson will be elevated from the practice squad for tonight’s game against the Chicago Bears. Johnson was released at final roster cuts on 8/30 and was signed to the PS the next day. Johnson was available in 12 games last year, starting one of them, starting in Week 16 against the Eagles. Washington will be starting Kendall Fuller and Benjamin St-Juste on the outside with Rachad Wildgoose in the slot again, They also have 7th round rookie Christian Holmes available for depth with Johnson.

Nicki Jhabvala from the Washington Post reports that the Washington Commanders are also elevating a linebacker from the practice squad this week. Khaleke Hudson was the first name mentioned for a callup last week after Milo Eifler went on IR, but Washington also elevated De’Jon Harris for the Titans game. Hudson will likely get the nod when they elevate a LB tonight.

The Commanders have elevated CB Danny Johnson from the practice squad ahead of tonight's game, per source. Need depth with William Jackson (back) inactive. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 13, 2022