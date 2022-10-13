Report: William Jackson wants to be traded and Washington is trying to move him before Nov. 1 deadline

Carson Wentz and Ron Rivera had an interesting week, but William Jackson and Rivera’s relationship also went sideways in a very public way. Jackson was inactive for Week 3’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles, and was also pulled in the 1st quarter last week against the Titans.

There has been plenty of speculation that Jackson was benched last week due to the constant communications problems with the high-priced FA CB signing who has never seemed like he fit into the defense that Washington wants to run under Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio. Rivera was asked about Jackson’s comfort level in the defense two days ago:

“But I think the biggest thing is again, just understanding your connections you’re working with and how you work with your teammates. It is a little bit different from what he had done previously.”

And also what he’d like to see from Jackson going forward:

“I think the biggest thing more than anything else is just communication aspect. You know, be a little more animated, just so everybody knows that you’ve gotten the check or you didn’t hear the check or you’ve made the check.”

Jackson was ruled out for tonight’s game, and the team made sure reporters knew that he wasn’t traveling with the team to Chicago. Ian Rapoport and the crew at NFL Network are reporting that the fallout is real, and Jackson wants to be traded to a new team. He is a man corner that was signed to a big FA contract to play in the zone scheme run by Jack Del Rio. Washington is reportedly looking to move him via trade, and move on with Benjamin St-Juste playing outside corner where he belongs.

Sources say the former big-ticket free agent cornerback would like a new home, and the Commanders have engaged in active trade talks centered around him with hopes of making that happen. There has been interest in Jackson from several teams, sources say. With the NFL trade deadline looming on Nov. 1, the likelihood is that Jackson is traded long before then.