Washington Injury Update: Carson Wentz not 100%, dealing with biceps tendon strain from Titans game

The Washington Commanders, and more specifically Ron Rivera and Carson Wentz, have had a rocky week. They lost to the Titans on Sunday after Wentz threw an interception at the goal line as time expired on their potential game-winning drive. On Monday, Rivera was asked why other teams in the NFC East are doing better than Washington, and his one word answer of Quarterback lit up social media. He tried to rationalize and explain the answer, but the damage was done. By Tuesday Washington was in full damage control mode, and Rivera was talking about apologizing to the team and Wentz after having a bad day with the media and becoming a distraction on a short game week. Wentz took the high road and said Rivera handled it and there was nothing to worry about.

Since Washington plays on Thursday Night Football, and travels to Chicago tonight to face the Bears, they didn’t really practice this week. They released an estimated practice report on Monday that listed Carson Wentz with a shoulder injury. He was sacked 3 times last Sunday, and also ran the ball 5 times. Wentz provided a block for one of Brian Robinson’s runs as well. Wentz said the shoulder felt fine on Tuesday.

Tom Pelissero reports that the injury is a biceps tendon strain near his throwing shoulder. He also said there was concern early in the week that Wentz might have to sit out the Bears game, and that he wasn’t 100%. Wentz will start tonight, despite the injury, and the team is hoping he makes it through without injury, or re-injury. He would then have a long break between tonight’s game, and Week 7’s home game against the Green Bay Packers. Pelissero also reports that Dyami Brown, who was questionable with a groin injury, will also play tonight.

From @gmfb: The #Commanders offense is beat up entering tonight’s game against the #Bears, with Carson Wentz dealing with a sore throwing shoulder and Logan Thomas (calf) and Jahan Dotson (hamstring) both out. WR Dyami Brown (groin) is expected to play. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/jbVI4xbve5 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 13, 2022