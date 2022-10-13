Future Hogs - Week 6: A look at college football players who could help the Washington Commanders

Week 6 of the college football season saw a few close calls for some tops team. Alabama held on to a slim lead to beat Texas A&M while it took Clemson about three quarters to put away Boston College. A few ranked teams were upset with Utah being defeated by UCLA, Kentucky falling to South Carolina, and Washington losing to Arizona State. Looking forward to Week 7, all eyes will be on Alabama vs. Tennessee, but don’t sleep on Penn State vs. Michigan, and Oklahoma State vs. TCU.

Below is a list of players that stood out to me with their performances in Week 5. Let me know what you think and feel free to add players that you think could help the Commanders.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB – UCLA

Dorian Thompson-Robinson has taken a step forward each year he’s been at UCLA. The junior dual-threat QB has been getting better and better as a passer, one of the main reasons the Bruins are undefeated. They took down the reigning Pac-12 champs, Utah, with DTR going 18 of 23 for 299 yards with four touchdowns and a pick. He also added a rushing touchdown. The knock against DTR is he does not have prototypical QB size at 6’ and 205lbs.

UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson

-18/23

-299 Yards

-5 Total TD's (1 Rushing) pic.twitter.com/eYV2ASJ5lR — WalkTheMock (@WalkTheMock) October 10, 2022

Israel Abanikanda, RB – Pittsburgh

Pitt has produced some great running backs and Israel Abanikanda could be the next one. He has the second most rush yards in the FBS, topping one hundred yards in all but two games this season. The junior had a game for the ages against Virginia Tech, breaking Tony Dorsett’s single-game rushing record with 320 yards on 36 attempts and a whooping six trips to the endzone. Abanikands runs with great vision and has great burst, acceleration, and speed.

"Izzy! Izzy! Is he? He is GONE! WOW!"



Bill Hillgrove was on the call in 1975 when Tony Dorsett set a Pitt record with 303 rushing yards against Notre Dame.



47 years later, Hillgrove voiced Pitt history yet again - this time by Israel Abanikanda.#H2P » @937theFan pic.twitter.com/YgVHRDD5Xn — Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) October 9, 2022

Jonathan Mingo, WR – Ole Miss

It’s hard to believe that Ole Miss had to comeback after halftime to beat Vanderbilt, but they did and it was largely thanks to Jonathan Mingo. The 6’2”, 225lbs senior put the team on his back, pulling in 9 catches for 247 yards and two touchdowns. Mingo displayed some deep speed, getting behind Vanderbilt’s defense, and more elusiveness than I expected given his size.

STOCK UP: @OleMissFB WR Jonathan Mingo was averaging 5 targets per game but got 10 vs. Vandy and @ogmingo1k responded w/ school-record 247 rec yards. Showed true second gear on sliding deep ball catch on All-22 tape.#BestoftheBest



: @SECNetwork

pic.twitter.com/9dNKZGfCVw — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) October 11, 2022

Marshon Ford, TE – Louisville

One of the most prolific pass-catchers in Lousiville’s program, Marshon Ford presents a bit of a mismatch. At 6’2”, 240lbs, he’s big enough to dominate most defensive backs but quick enough to get open against linebackers. He moved into 10th all-time in touchdown receptions in program history in a win over Virginia, making four catches for 93 yards and a touchdown.

Marshon Ford came up BIG today with 4 catches for 93 yards and a touchdown!@LouisvilleFB | @ACCFootball pic.twitter.com/tw0re91V1N — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) October 8, 2022

Cooper Beebe, OG – Kansas State

It is likely Cooper Beebe will be one of the top guard prospects in the 2023 NFL draft. He offers versatility, having played right tackle, left tackle, and left guard in his career. He moves effortlessly, is very strong and has ideal size to play on the interior at 6’4”, 322lbs. With the poor play of the Commanders offensive line in recent weeks, Beebe could come in and immediately hold down a guard position.

Kansas State OG Cooper Beebe (@KStateFB) has been money up front this season for the Wildcats.



Big, big reason why K-State's 5-1 ahead of a large one vs. TCU. More offensive risers at the midway point in this week's draft notes. @TheAthleticNFL https://t.co/hQXI0u3VYj pic.twitter.com/zrDDFLJud9 — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) October 9, 2022

Tuli Tuipulotu, DL – USC

How does a player become the sack leader in college football? A three sack game helps. That’s what Tuli Tuipulotu had in just the first half against Washington State. According to his coaches, the 6’4”, 290lbs junior can play anywhere from the edge to nose tackle. I see him having similar versatility at the next level to Daniel Wise, Jr.

Ventrell Miller, LB – Florida

Florida’s inside linebacker may not be the biggest at only 220lbs, but he has great pursuit to the outside and arrives with plenty of thump. Miller had 11 tackles, two for a loss, in a win over Missouri. The knock on Miller is he is an older prospect that has had some injuries.

Ventrell Miller is an old-school MIKE LB that will be considered a two-down player. Think he’s instinctive enough to stay on the field and drop in zone. Effort player. Not fast but still good in pursuit. 24 yoa at the draft. Injury. Effort: Guessed wrong. Still made the play. pic.twitter.com/jqX8us2Jd2 — sad (@CommandersNFL_) October 12, 2022

D’Shawn Jamison, CB – Texas

Texas was able to shutout rival Oklahoma for the first time since 1965. A lot of that had to do with the fact the Oklahoma was without starting quarterback Dillon Gabriel. A lot of that also had to do with the play of Texas’ defense. D’Shawn Jamison helped lead the way with three tackles, one for a loss, and an interception.

Coming into Saturday, the #Longhorns had two interceptions on the season.



Against Oklahoma, Texas had two big INTs. Hear from Jahdae Barron (@Officia1dae ) and D'Shawn Jamison (@D_JAMISON5 ) on their turnovers ⬇️#HookEm pic.twitter.com/5xdI0bX5gp — Noah Gross (@noah_gross27) October 10, 2022

Macon Clark, S – Tulane

If there is a group of five safety I like, it’s Macon Clark. He plays near the line of scrimmage, in the slot, in man coverage, and does it all well. He’s not afraid to lay a big hit and he has ball skills in coverage. The senior played a huge role in limiting East Carolina’s offense, racking up nine total tackles, two tackles for a loss, and an interception.