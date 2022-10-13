Thursday Night Football: Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears 2nd Quarter

The Washington Commanders opened as 1 point road favorites against the Chicago Bears. That line flipped to the Bears being favored by 1 point(and then back again), and the O/U dropped from 42 to 38. This is two bad teams playing on a national stage, and bettors are not expecting a lot of fireworks.

Washington opened up their 2022-23 season with a win against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and it has been all downhill since Week 1. They’ve lost 4 in a row, and throwing out phrases like “do or die”, while coaches are throwing new players under the bus every week.

Losing today’s game against the Bears could cause Head Coach Ron Rivera to make more changes to the roster and/or coaching staff. A win might turn down the heat a little, but his own actions and words have made that hard to imagine right now. Enjoy the game!

Injury Report

Washington Injury Update: William Jackson won’t travel with the team to Chicago and is OUT vs the Bears https://t.co/MvKOzF7k2K — COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) October 12, 2022

Matchup: Washington Commanders (1-4) @ Chicago Bears (2-3)

Date/Time: Sunday, Oct. 13th | 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Soldier Field | Chicago, IL

“TELEVISION”: Amazon Prime

Al Michaels (play-by-play)

Kirk Herbstreit (analyst)

Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter)

RADIO: Washington Radio Network

Julie Donaldson (host)

Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)

London Fletcher (analysis)

Sirius XM NFL

Washington: Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 831

Chicago: Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 805

National Stream - Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88

Westwood One: Ian Eagle, Tony Boselli

Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, fuboTV

DraftKings odds: Washington -1, O/U 38

Prediction: Washington 17 - Chicago 13

Enemy Blog: Windy City Gridiron

