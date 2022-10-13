Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears Inactives

The Washington Commanders released their final injury report for today’s game yesterdar. Six players were ruled out after suffering injuries over the last few weeks. WR Jahan Dotson(hamstring), RT Sam Cosmi(thumb), S Percy Butler(calf), TE Logan Thomas(quad), RB Jonathan Williams(knee), and William Jackson(back).

TlRookoe RB Brian Robinson Jr. will get his first NFL start today after making his return to the field and NFL debut last week, 6 weeks after being shot twice. Washington elevated CB Danny Johnson and LB Khaleke Hudson from the practice squad and they are both active.

Tyler Larsen will start at center in place of free agent signing Nick Martin who started the last two games. Larsen was activated off the Reserve/PUP list last week after tearing his Achilles late last season. He will be the Commanders 4th starting center this season.

The last inactive is rookie Sam Howell, Washington's #3 QB who isnt expected to be active this year unless there is an injury. Rookie TE Armani Rogers will serve as the team's emergency QB with Logan Thomas out.

Washington Inactives

Bears Inactives