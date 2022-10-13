All aTwitter: 13 October 2022 - Game Day - Week 6 at the Bears on TNF

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
The Commanders are offering ticket bundles to three games, against the Vikings, Falcons and Browns, for $99, with a $10 Safeway coupon.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) October 12, 2022
Can also pick Packers, Giants and Cowboys for $149.https://t.co/Lj5MeO8WS4
Photo day for the inaugural season of the Washington Commanders pic.twitter.com/Gft0zxAZie— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 12, 2022
Logan Thomas, Jahan Dotson and William Jackson III ruled out for #WASvsCHI— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 12, 2022
#Commanders QB Carson Wentz is dealing with a biceps tendon strain suffered in last week’s loss to Tennessee, per sources.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 13, 2022
Wentz is not 100%, but he’ll start tonight against the #Bears and then try to heal up with extra rest coming off the Thursday night game. pic.twitter.com/IOlRQrrlyU
More on #Commanders QB Carson Wentz, who will start tonight against the #Bears despite a biceps tendon strain near his throwing shoulder that cast doubt on his availability early in the week.https://t.co/L4J7zOaGHC— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 13, 2022
This past Sunday was one to remember for @BrianR_4— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 12, 2022
Mid-week business trip pic.twitter.com/CdmD2Pkkzs— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 12, 2022
With Jackson out, St-Juste will likely stay outside and that means more of the best name in football in the slot, Rachad Wildgoose!— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 12, 2022
Wildgoose caught the eye a few times in run support. Fiesty despite his size, not afraid to attack blocks and tackle big RBs pic.twitter.com/5jXNIBDpN4
Wildgoose also had a nice PBU in the slot pic.twitter.com/FCDqIM8SNC— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 12, 2022
Thought #Commanders LB Cole Holcomb had his best game of the season so far, certainly as a run defender. Credited with 15 total tackles, made a number of nice reads, filling quickly against certain schemes, showing patience to fall back on others. pic.twitter.com/HkdweMnd9F— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 12, 2022
Keys to the Bears-Commanders game. Appears to be a good matchup for Washington. Of course the Bears view this one as highly winnable as well. Plus a prediction. @ESPNRichmond https://t.co/uc2tqSNrec— John Keim (@john_keim) October 13, 2022
“Quarterback” https://t.co/yEYa1K3x8t— (@AwaddRadio) October 12, 2022
Carson Wentz this season:— StatMuse (@statmuse) October 12, 2022
More completions than
— Mahomes
— Burrow
— Rodgers
More pass yards than
— Hurts
— Rodgers
— Stafford
More touchdowns than
— Rodgers
— Brady
— Kyler pic.twitter.com/EuIM9etR8b
Sources: Commanders boss Snyder claims 'dirt' on NFL owners, Goodell - via @ESPN App https://t.co/xWsptSlH8h— John Keim (@john_keim) October 13, 2022
I understand the fans that feel this way, but we’re only know how bad Snyder is because of the fantastic reporting in stories like these. If there is any chance of him being removed, it’s due to overwhelming pressure from these types of reports. Each piece adds to that https://t.co/kl7tcz6oZP— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) October 13, 2022
If you're the squeamish type, don't look at these charts comparing Washington’s blocking win rates last year (left) to 2022, via @bburkeESPN. pic.twitter.com/MPz3hadqDw— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 12, 2022
Jags added Scherff.....and got significantly worse.— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) October 12, 2022
Through 5 weeks...— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) October 13, 2022
Eagles and 49ers don't pass often but are very good at it
BUF, KC, LAC, SEA, TB pass a lot and are good at it
CHI, ATL, NYG don't pass much are are not good at it
PIT, IND, CAR, and LAR pass a lot and are bad at it. pic.twitter.com/z8ACFNJret
Not exactly a model of growth ...— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 13, 2022
(via ESPN analytics) pic.twitter.com/jj4mhcM5Op
We partnered with @RISEtoWIN to share information on registering to vote and the importance of voting— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 12, 2022
To get registered https://t.co/dZxYpkNzp1 pic.twitter.com/g9KukGBWGL
Packers vs Commanders next week https://t.co/QW6PsSP7Vo— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) October 12, 2022
Haven’t lost to Green Bay at home in the regular season since 2004.— Commander fan Will (@sadsportfanwill) October 12, 2022
Point of clarity on #Raiders WR Davante Adams: He has been charged with a city ordinance violation, which is a little lower than a state misdemeanor assault charge, per the prosecutor's office. It carries a fine of $250 to $1K or up to 180 days in jail or both.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 12, 2022
In the past a team played an International game then had a bye the next week. This year 7 of the 10 teams play the next week It's a test IMO to the viability of an international division. If teams fair well it makes it more likely. So far the teams traveling are 2-0 the next week— Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) October 13, 2022
#OTD 30 years ago today, Hall of Famer Art Monk set the NFL career record for receptions (820) during a game between Washington and Denver at RFK Stadium on Monday Night Football.— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) October 12, 2022
: @nfl pic.twitter.com/hi28uqYCPX
Good luck this season @Capitals‼️#ALLCAPS | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/ZxVr8zUydx— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 12, 2022
My new Tik Tok Thai teacheer pic.twitter.com/hlyuxn8qbe— Gen (@Gen777777) October 13, 2022
