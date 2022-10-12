Washington Injury Update: William Jackson won’t travel with the team to Chicago and is OUT vs the Bears

William Jackson III has reportedly been ruled out for tomorrow’s Thursday Night Football game against the Bears. He won’t travel with the team to Chicago, and misses another game this season due to a back injury. Jackson was inactive for Week 3’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles, and was also pulled in the 1st quarter last week against the Titans.

There has been plenty of speculation that Jackson was benched last week due to the constant communications problems with the high-priced FA CB signing who has never seemed like he fit into the defense that Washington wants to run under Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio. Rivera was asked about Jackson’s comfort level in the defense yesterday:

“But I think the biggest thing is again, just understanding your connections you’re working with and how you work with your teammates. It is a little bit different from what he had done previously.”

And also what he’d like to see from Jackson going forward:

“I think the biggest thing more than anything else is just communication aspect. You know, be a little more animated, just so everybody knows that you’ve gotten the check or you didn’t hear the check or you’ve made the check.”

Washington did not practice on Monday, only have a walkthru with an estimated injury report, and then held a brief, helmetless practice yesterday due to the short week for Thursday Night Football. Jackson was listed as a full participant Monday, but limited for for yesterday, and is listed as DNP and OUT for the Bears game on the official injury report.

Washington has also ruled out 5 other players who have all been injured within the last two weeks.

OUT

WR Jahan Dotson (hamstring)

S Percy Butler (quad)

RT Sam Cosmi (thumb)

TE Logan Thomas (calf)

RB Jonathan Williams (knee)

S Percy Butler - The rookie had been working as the team’s 4th safety but missed last week’s game.

WR Jahan Dotson - The Commanders 1st round rookie suffered the hamstring injury two weeks ago and will miss the second game of his young career on a short week.

RT Sam Cosmi - Washington’s starting right tackle had thumb surgery last week, after injuring it two weeks ago. Swing tackle Cornelius Lucas will again start in his place.

TE Logan Thomas - Thomas showed up on the injury report late last week with a calf injury, and Ron Rivera said that he would be a game time decision. Thomas was inactive last week and is getting another week off as the Commanders head into a long break after Thursday Night Football.

RB Jonathan Williams - Injured his knee on Sunday, didn’t practice this week.

Washington is likely to elevate CB Danny Johnson from the practice squad for tomorrow’s game.