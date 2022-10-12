 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

A look into the Commanders rush offense vs. the Titans

Looking into some of the rushes against the Titans from this past Sunday. How bad was the Commanders output against the Titans?

By Jamual Forrest
NFL: Tennessee Titans at Washington Commanders Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Commanders rushing attack was nonexistent against the Tenessee Titans. Washington had 17 official rushes against Tennesee, but Wentz had five total rushes - three scrambles and two by way of bad snaps. So between Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson Jr., Washington's running backs only had 12 attempts for 28 yards. The Commanders average on the day was 2.5 yards per carry; without Wentz's scrambles, the team averaged 2.3 yards per carry.

There are questions about why the Commanders attempted just 14 carries on the day. Jonathan Williams injured his knee against the Titans but played 50 percent of special team snaps. He did not play any snaps on offense. J.D. McKissic played 41 percent of offensive snaps but did not get any carries.

The Titans defensive front also dominated in the ground game at the point of attack. In turn, because Scott Turner's offense had much more success in the air throughout the day, it probably convinced him that running the football might not be worth it.

Here are seven rushes that encompass Washington's day on the ground against the Titans.

Context: Tart is the 1-tech DL in this play.

To the degree in which the Commanders offensive line was both dominated and outexecuted up front in the run game, I can understand why Turner did not run the ball more than he did. There was not much help to defend the Titans linebackers from flowing downhill, which was a result of the Commanders not being able to climb and find declaring defenders effectively. Outside of the known stout lineman in Justin Simmons and Denico Autry, Titans DT Teair Tart played lights out against the run and had a good day against guards Saahdiq Charles and Andrew Norwell. For further context, including this past week's game, the Titans defense is allowing 59 yards per game on the ground. In all, the Titans won the day at the line of scrimmage.

So the question to ask you all - Do you believe Turner should have run the ball more?

