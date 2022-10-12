A look into the Commanders rush offense vs. the Titans

The Commanders rushing attack was nonexistent against the Tenessee Titans. Washington had 17 official rushes against Tennesee, but Wentz had five total rushes - three scrambles and two by way of bad snaps. So between Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson Jr., Washington's running backs only had 12 attempts for 28 yards. The Commanders average on the day was 2.5 yards per carry; without Wentz's scrambles, the team averaged 2.3 yards per carry.

There are questions about why the Commanders attempted just 14 carries on the day. Jonathan Williams injured his knee against the Titans but played 50 percent of special team snaps. He did not play any snaps on offense. J.D. McKissic played 41 percent of offensive snaps but did not get any carries.

The Titans defensive front also dominated in the ground game at the point of attack. In turn, because Scott Turner's offense had much more success in the air throughout the day, it probably convinced him that running the football might not be worth it.

Here are seven rushes that encompass Washington's day on the ground against the Titans.

Titans DT Teair Tart destroyed this combo block from Charles/Martin. Made things incredibly easy for 51. What a play pic.twitter.com/jXvy4iv5mM — Jamual (@LetMualTellit) October 11, 2022

Context: Tart is the 1-tech DL in this play.

Titans DL doing an excellent job keeping their LBs clean to chase down the football. No OL climbing to the 2nd level really hurts. 97 also did a good job holding up Norwell, which helped create a free path for 51. pic.twitter.com/tCoS19xi1T — Jamual (@LetMualTellit) October 11, 2022

Teair Tart does a good job recovering after Charles initially wins on the block. Tart used Martin to regain his balance and leverage lol and fought his way back into the play. This one had some potential to pop if BRob cleared the first level. pic.twitter.com/NKoh7tWeNf — Jamual (@LetMualTellit) October 11, 2022

Context: Tart is the 1-tech DL in this play.

Charles was responsible for the kick-out block on 99 but lost at the POA. You get Leno trying to down block 97, but he does a good job stalemating by using Norwell to hold himself up. 1-yd gain. pic.twitter.com/AnApenWQSP — Jamual (@LetMualTellit) October 11, 2022

Looks like Duo from 12 personnel. Turner/Bates misses badly on their double. 1T Tart has good penetration yet again, creating stress on Charles/Martin's double and not allowing Martin to get to 51 in time. pic.twitter.com/dF99fxPJsQ — Jamual (@LetMualTellit) October 11, 2022

BRob made a good play out of nothing here, and that's encouraging to see him create. But within the run structure, there was an opportunity beyond the 1st level if Andrew Norwell didn't get blown off the ball. If Turner wasn't there, Norwell probably gets driven back to midfield. pic.twitter.com/csxDssIz0C — Jamual (@LetMualTellit) October 11, 2022

Nobody is accounting for the 2nd level! pic.twitter.com/SpCUf3aYTw — Jamual (@LetMualTellit) October 11, 2022

To the degree in which the Commanders offensive line was both dominated and outexecuted up front in the run game, I can understand why Turner did not run the ball more than he did. There was not much help to defend the Titans linebackers from flowing downhill, which was a result of the Commanders not being able to climb and find declaring defenders effectively. Outside of the known stout lineman in Justin Simmons and Denico Autry, Titans DT Teair Tart played lights out against the run and had a good day against guards Saahdiq Charles and Andrew Norwell. For further context, including this past week's game, the Titans defense is allowing 59 yards per game on the ground. In all, the Titans won the day at the line of scrimmage.

So the question to ask you all - Do you believe Turner should have run the ball more?