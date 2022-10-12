All aTwitter: 12 October 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Jon Allen on the importance of the Commanders TNF game in Chicago: “SO important. It’s do or die for us now.”— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 11, 2022
Jonathan Allen declares Thursday “definitely” a must-win game.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) October 11, 2022
“I don’t know of too many teams that start 1-5 and have a good season”
After practice today, I was able to talk with @Commanders captain Jonathan Allen about Ron Rivera's "Quarterback" comments.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 11, 2022
Allen said, "if you're a leader and can't take accountability, who can you expect us too? It was good to see that."
More tonight on @7NewsDC pic.twitter.com/95PLq9jeMq
Terry McLaurin : "He apologized... we got Carson's back as far as this team is concerned"pic.twitter.com/SPbOUQ7HfA— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 11, 2022
Commanders HC Ron Rivera apologized to his team after making comments about his quarterback that caused a distraction.— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) October 11, 2022
Here's what the players had to say:@wusa9 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/Gmo2Rq91P5
week 5 photos taken on an iPhone 4 pic.twitter.com/zSwS4htsCY— emilee** (@emfails) October 11, 2022
October 11, 2022
October 11, 2022
Carson Wentz’s shoulder is nicked up, per Monday’s injury report. Both he and Heinicke have been throwing today, but nothing too intense at all pic.twitter.com/25vhL7ZUYr— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 11, 2022
Rivera doesnt expect Carson Wentz shoulder to be a problem for the Bears game on Thursday night— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 11, 2022
Carson Wentz moving forward: "Coach addressed it and handled it, nothing for me that I'm overly concerned about" pic.twitter.com/B6NUOxvi7t— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 11, 2022
During his press conference today Ron Rivera said multiple times…”it’s on me”— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 11, 2022
He’s definitely hearing the frustration from the fans on his perceived lack of accountability with where the team is at right now
Carson Wentz is on pace for 4,726 yards, 34 TDs, and 20 INTs.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) October 11, 2022
Take that information as you wish.#HTTC
yesterday I asked if you all would rather have Derek Carr and 75%+ said yes.— Commanders Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) October 11, 2022
Wentz and Carr have been pretty equal statistically this season with the same record.
I think Wentz's perceived image problem is really encouraging folks judgement of Wentz to scale negative.
A reminder to just immediately fix your gaze to the lower left of any graph. https://t.co/UYEBnRQpzF— Marshall (@EstCommand) October 11, 2022
Carson Wentz hasn't had an issue with the Bears in the past— NFL On Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) October 12, 2022
: @Commanders vs. @ChicagoBears | #TNFonPrime
⏰: Thursday 7 PM ET, only on @PrimeVideo pic.twitter.com/R4QIn6CT6l
Who were the top rookies of Week 5?@PSchrags' Fabulous Five:— Good Morning Football (@gmfb) October 11, 2022
1) @Commanders RB @BrianR_4
2) @nyjets RB @BreeceH
3) @HoustonTexans RB @IRep229
4) @Patriots CB @presidentjacc
5) @nyjets CB @iamSauceGardner pic.twitter.com/IStt61bZml
Brob a big dude pic.twitter.com/EOq81TIidc— SZN⚡️ (@CommandersSZN_) October 11, 2022
What a moment for @BrianR_4 on Sunday— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 11, 2022
We had Brian mic'd up for his NFL debut @EASTERNMOTORS | #HTTC
A career day for 2️⃣ on Sunday @deuce2_ | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/xf0kSwybwA— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 11, 2022
5️⃣ sacks— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 11, 2022
Sunday was our most sacks in a single game since the 2020 season pic.twitter.com/ioFZ51SOeb
Washington has the 7th-best DL in the league based on pressure percentage (without Chase Young)— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) October 12, 2022
Chicago has the worst https://t.co/cWWnu9yEiu
the state of the Chicago Bears— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 12, 2022
via @theqbschool pic.twitter.com/0kWZz3rQle
They don't call holding on rip moves when the OT's hand is still inside the frame btw, just in case people were wondering about that.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) October 11, 2022
If they called it on rip moves, there would be a hold every single play and the sport would be unwatchable, so they codified it in the rule book. https://t.co/rQMPY4zZ5w
NFL teams ranked by offensive + defensive ANY/A Value through Week 5 pic.twitter.com/Gk2PIeYoBK— Justis Mosqueda (@JuMosq) October 11, 2022
I simulated every target 10,000 times from the first five weeks of the season to get a distribution of expected PPR fantasy points for the four most targeted players on each team. pic.twitter.com/U8LJ7vYMPN— Anthony Reinhard (@reinhardNFL) October 11, 2022
Highest-graded Commanders through W5 w/ qualifying snap counts, per @PFF:— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) October 11, 2022
Kam Curl - 91.0 (#1 safety in the NFL)
Montez Sweat - 79.7
Darrick Forrest - 79.0
Sam Cosmi - 78.5
Charles Leno - 77.3
Jon Allen - 70.6
Antonio Gibson - 69.5
Curtis Samuel - 67.4
Terry McLaurin - 66.9
NFL meeting week 5 pic.twitter.com/FCc5LjrHhz— Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) October 11, 2022
Angela Lansbury, who graced the stage for decades winning five Tony awards and brought the sleuthing Jessica Fletcher into our living rooms for a dozen years, has passed. A tale old as time, our beloved Mrs. Potts will sing lullabies to us now from the stars. Rest, great soul.— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 11, 2022
Angela Lansbury made her film debut in the classic George Cukor film, Gaslight (1944).— Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) October 11, 2022
This is her very first scene.
She was 18 at the time and working at Bullocks Department store in LA. pic.twitter.com/UUY0t1TrSN
