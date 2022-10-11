Thank God It’s Tuesday—After the Whistle S4:E6 (At Least the Pain Still Hurts)

There’s that familiar numb feeling we all know so well that settles in at some point every season (it seems). Then there’s the searing pain of a game lost at the goal line with zero time remaining on the clock. Some say it hurts so good, but I beg to differ. I have enough painful reminders of my love of this team, but I get it. (The whiskey helps.)

Tonight, on After the Whistle, the official Commanders after show of Hogs Haven, we won’t be rehashing each terrible moment from yet another loss. Instead, we will point our eyes to the immediacy of a Thursday Night Salvation.

Beating the Chicago Bears is far from a sure thing...like really far. But it is possible...and at this point, possible is about the best thing we have going. At 1-4, things are bad enough, but at 1-5...uhhh, we’ll finish that thought on the show.

