Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears Injury Report

The Washington Commanders released an estimated injury report late yesterday, and Carson Wentz showed up as limited with a shoulder injury. He threw a heroic block vs the Titans, but his throws didn’t seem to be limited in practice today. Washington has a large injury list again, but the players who didn’t practice today, weren’t expected to be available on a short week. The limited players this week should be available if the coaches want to play them.

DNP

S Percy Butler - The rookie had been working as the team’s 4th safety and missed last week’s game.

WR Jahan Dotson - The Commanders 1st round rookie suffered the hamstring injury two week’s ago and is likely to miss another game on a short week.

RT Sam Cosmi - Washington’s starting right tackle had thumb surgery this week after injuring it two weeks ago. Swing tackle Cornelius Lucas will start in his place again.

TE Logan Thomas - Thomas showed up on the injury report late last week with a calf injury and Ron Rivera said that he will be a game time decision. Thomas was inactive last week and wasn’t at practice today. Thomas could be getting another week off as the Commanders head into a long break after Thursday Night Football.

RB Jonathan Williams - Injured his knee on Sunday, didn’t practice today.

Limited

WR Dyami Brown - Dyami Brown had his breakout game in year 2, with Jahan Dotson out. He caught his first two NFL touchdowns on Sunday, but shows up on the injury report with a groin injury.

QB Carson Wentz - Wentz showed up on the estimated injury report with a shoulder injury, and keeps that limited status for today’s helmetless walkthrough. He threw his normal amount of passes and only grabbed his throwing shoulder once.

CB William Jackson - Back injury vs benching?

CB Christian Holmes - The rookie CB shows up on the injury report more than the stat sheet?

LB David Mayo - Mayo was on the injury report with a hamstring injury and was inactive vs the Tennessee Titans. He doesn’t show up on the injury report this week.

Healthy:

LT Charles Leno - Leno has been dealing with a shoulder injury the last few weeks, but doesn’t appear on the injury report this week.

Injury report: