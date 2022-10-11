Daily Slop: Ron Rivera has ‘No regrets’ with Carson Wentz trade; Jahan Dotson won’t put a timetable on return from hamstring injury

Commanders-Bears Week 6 Injury report

The Washington Commanders and Chicago Bears have announced their injury reports for the Week 6 matchup.

Commanders' Jahan Dotson won't put a timetable on return from hamstring injury - NBC Sports Washington

The Commanders' standout rookie missed this past Sunday's game with a hamstring injury and could be out for a little while longer.

Commanders' Ron Rivera - 'No regrets' with Carson Wentz trade

With his team in last place in the NFC East, three games behind the field, Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera said he had no regrets about trading for quarterback Carson Wentz.

Ron Rivera says QBs are the difference-maker in the NFC East - The Washington Post

With no clear answer at quarterback and a roster unable to overcome its own mistakes, the Commanders are falling behind the Eagles, Cowboys and Giants.

Why Alex Smith being upset with Ron Rivera's 'quarterback' comment matters - NBC Sports Washington

One of Ron Rivera's former quarterbacks took issue with the head coach's comments that appeared to call out Carson Wentz.

Ron Rivera is still preaching patience. Does he still deserve it in Year 3? - The Athletic

Rivera keeps saying a turnaround won't "happen overnight," but division rivals suggest otherwise, and he's had 1,000-plus days on the job.

Hailey's Notebook: What stood out re-watching Commanders' Week 5 loss to Titans - NBC Sports Washington

Pete Hailey has notes on what stood out after watching Commanders-Titans again, including thoughts on Ron Rivera's inconsistent decision-making.

Ron Rivera: 'Quarterback' is reason NFC East rivals are further ahead than Washington - Washington Times

Three years into his tenure, Ron Rivera maintains the Washington Commanders' success won't "happen overnight." But over those nights, the three other teams in the NFC East began their own rebuilds -- and are now further ahead of Washington in arguably less amount of time.

NFC East: Where Things Stand After Week Five

Just five weeks into the NFL season, the NFC East has officially established itself as the best division in football.

Commanders vs Titans: Last Three Plays - All-22 Coaches Film | Watchin' Film With Phil - YouTube