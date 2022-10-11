Ron Rivera Presser: “I told the guys that I should know better. Shit, I had a bad day”

Ron Rivera
Carson Wentz injury:
Washington listed Carson Wentz (right shoulder) as a limited participant in its practice/walkthrough.
Ron Rivera said Carson Wentz participated in practice as desired despite dealing with some right shoulder soreness, but he "doesn't expect it to be a problem."— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 11, 2022
Rivera on Carson Wentz's shoulder injury: "It was something from the game. He came in yesterday morning and so because he said it was a little sore, we had to put it on the list. But he took all of his reps today and he was fine. I don't expect it to be a problem."— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 11, 2022
Yesterday’s presser:
Ron Rivera owns it - "I had a bad day"
Ron Rivera to the podium. On the stir is comments made yesterday: "I spoke to my team this morning. I basically told them I said some things that were misconstrued... I told the guys that I should know better. Shit, I had a bad day"— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 11, 2022
Ron Rivera on his "quarterback" comments yesterday
"I do. At the end of the day, I spoke to the team this morning. I took accountability. I apologized to the guys. It's been good, the players have been really positive about it. I spoke to Carson about it."
Talking with Carson Wentz:
Ron Rivera: "Carson and I had a nice conversation, so I think we're ready to roll."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 11, 2022
Roughing the passer penalties:
Ron Rivera on the roughing calls: "I think it's a little bit of a reaction to the whole concussion thing as well. ... I think we may get a little carried away in protecting those guys."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 11, 2022
Ron Rivera, a member of the Competition Committee, expects the controversial roughing calls to be a talking point at their next meeting.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 11, 2022
Scott Turner in the box:
Scott Turner called plays from the box against the Titans, and Rivera said that will continue going foward— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 11, 2022
William Jackson:
Ron Rivera on William Jackson III: "I think the biggest thing as far as William is concerned is just making he's healthy ... and the communication aspect."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 11, 2022
Rivera on William Jackson. Said the biggest thing is for the corner to work on communication with his teammates on the field. Be more animated to let teammates know he got the check.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 11, 2022
Talent:
Rivera on talent: "I feel good about what we have, now we have to put it together. Starts with me."— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) October 11, 2022
Carson Wentz
Ron Rivera’s QB comments:
Carson Wentz moving forward: "Coach addressed it and handled it, nothing for me that I'm overly concerned about"
Thursday Night Football:
Carson Wentz says Thursday Night Football is without question the hardest week for NFL players. "it's our job and it's what we do, we find a way to get out there Thursday and deliver"
Shoulder injury:
Carson Wentz on when he hurt his right shoulder: "I actually don't know when, and it feels pretty good. It was Monday after a game (when it felt sore) and I feel pretty good."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 11, 2022
Wentz says his shoulder "feels pretty good." He seems to have zero interest in injury talk
Offensive progress:
Wentz said he confident in the progress in some areas the offense has made, but he and the rest of unit need to be more consistent, not just in terms of making big plays but also sustaining drives— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 11, 2022
Keeping everyone on the same page:
Carson Wentz: "We got to execute, we got to deliver and I got to do better in making sure everyone's on the same page."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 11, 2022
Scott Turner in the booth:
Carson Wentz on having Scott Turner in the booth: "It was smooth. I had no issue with it. I thought communication was great."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 11, 2022
Relationship with Scott Turner:
Wentz says he "has a real good relationship" with Scott Turner and theyre working through the good and the bad
No excuses:
Wentz: There's always a million reasons; you can make excuses. For us, there are none. We have to execute; we have to deliver....I have to make sure everyone is on the same page.— John Keim (@john_keim) October 11, 2022
Players reaction to Ron Rivera’s comments:
Commanders HC Ron Rivera apologized to his team after making comments about his quarterback that caused a distraction.— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) October 11, 2022
Terry McLaurin
Rivera’s QB comments:
Terry McLaurin : "He apologized... we got Carson's back as far as this team is concerned"
Brian Robinson
First game:
Recovering from gunshots:
More Brian Robinson: "I never heard about anybody recovering from a gunshot and playing football again. ... I didn't know where to gain advice or get some information ... (on) how do you recover from a gunshot to play football. That's something I've kind of had to do on my own."— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 11, 2022
Jonathan Allen
Do or die:
Jon Allen on the importance of the Commanders TNF game in Chicago: “SO important. It’s do or die for us now.”— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 11, 2022
Jonathan Allen declares Thursday “definitely” a must-win game.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) October 11, 2022
“I don’t know of too many teams that start 1-5 and have a good season”
Practice Updates
Chase Young
Logan Thomas
Side field
Jahan Dotson (hamstring) and Percy Butler (quad) on the side field two days before Washington plays at Chiacgo.
David Mayo
LB David Mayo (ankle) is participating in unit drills after sitting out Sunday’s loss.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 11, 2022
J.D. McKissic
Carson Wentz
QB Carson Wentz (right shoulder) was estimated to be a limited participant Monday and was doing light work in individual today.
Wentz threw what seemed like his normal amount in the portion of practice open to the media. After the photo was taken, it didn't appear he touched his shoulder again. We'll see what he and Rivera say after practice.
William Jackson
CB William Jackson III is with the DBs but not going through drills. Has a back issue.— John Keim (@john_keim) October 11, 2022
