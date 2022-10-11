All aTwitter: 11 October 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Ron Rivera was just asked why the Cowboys, Giants and Eagles are all further ahead in their rebuilds - which coincided with Washington's.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 10, 2022
"Quarterback."
Wow.
Cooper Rush & Daniel Jones! The giants have Saquon and a bag of rusty screws at WR and they're 4-1. Good heavens. https://t.co/gmYy43cBOk— Danny Rouhier (@funnydanny) October 10, 2022
Rivera said the difference between the Commanders' rebuild and the others in the division: "Quarterback..." As in: they had their QB before this season; Washington he said just got theirs last offseason. Asked about Cooper Rush succeeding, he said he fits within the system.— John Keim (@john_keim) October 10, 2022
Ron impulsively said the truth. Stared slam into the cameras like, “what now?” before backtracking on “quarterback” comment. They’ll have to do damage control on that. Basically, a day that ends in y around these parts. Can we just lose and not be the goof troop please?— Marshall (@EstCommand) October 10, 2022
What an absolute disaster of a press conference for Ron Rivera.— Eat Sleep Hail (@EatSleepHail) October 10, 2022
My goodness, Washington Commanders twitter is on FIRE right now.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 10, 2022
Gasoline, match and boom.
“The rule for cleaning house is, if you can sit there and say, have we hit our peak? Covering the spread against the Bucs in the playoffs was your peak. If you can point to it… and it’s been all downhill from there — that’s fire the coach time.” -@BarstoolBigCat— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) October 10, 2022
MNF countdown crew did a segment on Ron Rivera’s “quarterback” answer today on difference between Commanders and the rest of the NFC East.— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) October 10, 2022
Ex-Washington QB Alex Smith particularly took issue with Rivera’s comments, saying the blame must be spread elsewhere.
Full video: pic.twitter.com/5BCFnzSyom
Ron Rivera didn't throw Carson Wentz under the bus. He didn't put all the blame on him at all.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 11, 2022
The problem is Rivera's argument wasn't all that logical, so interpretation has been all over the place.https://t.co/uhyeJdR1yr
Updated Next Head Coach fired odds after Matt Rhule's firing today via @SportsBettingAG pic.twitter.com/TuQPUGCR0l— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) October 10, 2022
Nonetheless, this team is poorly coached and poorly constructed. In the moment, it felt like much of their offseason personnel changes made no sense. We tried to make excuses for them, but we see now that it really made no sense.— Manny Benton (@manny_benton) October 10, 2022
Injury Report: pic.twitter.com/haWQ5R22tu— Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) October 10, 2022
Ron Rivera was asked if the team benched CB William Jackson III for injury or performance. He acknowledged Jackson has been dealing with a back injury but wasn't definitive either way.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) October 10, 2022
"We pulled him, and we'll leave it at that."
Ron Rivera said "there's a good opportunity" for Antonio Gibson to be used as a returner this week now that Brian Robinson is back.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 10, 2022
This is the fifth time in 12 seasons that Ron Rivera has started a season 1-4. His teams didn't finish with a winning record in any of those first four. Washington's -38 point differential in 2022 is Rivera's second-worst start in his coaching career.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 10, 2022
Since 2000, only two teams have forced fewer opponent turnovers than the 2022 Washington Commanders (1) through the first five weeks: the 2013 Pittsburgh Steelers (finished 8-8) and the 2005 Houston Texans (2-14). They had zero.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 10, 2022
Last one for tonight: Since 1970, 241 teams have started a season 1-4. Only 15 of them made the playoffs.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 10, 2022
Fun fact: Rivera's 2020 Washington team is one of those 15. They were one of two teams from those 15 to clinch a playoff spot without a winning record (joining '11 DEN)
For a team that fell two yards short of a potentially season-saving win, losing 20 yards of field position on the punt that gave said team the ball back sure hurts pic.twitter.com/1doLwyecol— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 10, 2022
October 11, 2022
You come at Dyami Brown, you best not miss@deuce2_ | @Commanders pic.twitter.com/1kRTQIyZAU— NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) October 10, 2022
Just as a contrast to all the (deserved) negativity;— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 11, 2022
With Dyami Brown's big day out yesterday, there are definite arguments to be made that Washington has the most talented WR four-some in the NFL.
Terry McLaurin
Curtis Samuel
Jahan Dotson
Dyami Brown
Random sampling of WR targets:— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 10, 2022
Courtland Sutton got 11 targets
Amari Cooper got 12 targets
Justin Jefferson had 13 targets
Devonta Smith had 11 targets
Terry McLaurin had 6 targets
Montez Sweat really Dominated the #Titans Offensive Line played the Run Well and got Constant pressure on Ryan Tannehill Great Game @_sweat9 #HTTC #Commanders pic.twitter.com/JMyPpi8MXo— SwayRun21 (@swayyrun) October 11, 2022
The Bears are debuting their orange alternate helmets this Thursday night against the Commanders. pic.twitter.com/bsQ2UpUd6N— Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 11, 2022
From @NFLNetwork: More on the #Panthers firing Matt Rhule, Steve Wilks getting consideration for the full-time job, and what happens at QB... pic.twitter.com/kFBzw3BeSo— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 10, 2022
My understanding of the contract of former #Panthers coach Matt Rhule: Carolina is on the hook for this season, but the salaries for the ensuing seasons are offset by what his future college job pays him. Rhule gets all $40M, but Panthers likely only pay this year of it.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 10, 2022
Matt Rhule could kick his feet up on the beach for the next four years and still make another 40 million dollars.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) October 10, 2022
It sucks to be fired from any job…but man, the consolation prize ain’t bad.
Things got a little messy at the end between #Panthers owner David Tepper and reporter Scott Fowler at the end of the press conference. pic.twitter.com/pOzQyeTlm3— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 10, 2022
David Tepper does not seem to enjoy answering questions from people worth billions of dollars less than him.— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) October 10, 2022
This is in Arizona.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) October 10, 2022
Rams had to go silent count at home this week.
Maybe it isn't just a FedEx thing. https://t.co/t5F6ixcvrr
Commanders fans are dejected right now. A big part of that is it feels like they're trending in the wrong direction. Went 7-9 then 7-10 and they're now 1-4.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 10, 2022
But a huge, lesser talked about, element of the outrage? First time in a long time WSH is the ONLY bad team in the East. pic.twitter.com/DGQYWjHOyC
Once again @Commanders don't just lose on the field, they lose the battle for fans. #1 ratings game of the day in the DC TV market was Cowboys/Rams game, drawing 4,000 more viewers than Commanders/Titans. Commanders ratings did beat Ravens/Bengals on SNF, however. So there's that— Eric Flack (@EricFlackTV) October 10, 2022
We need the NFL to use this camera more often to start off pre-snap.pic.twitter.com/cHFWsEl0Mq— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 10, 2022
This is incredible.— Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) October 10, 2022
Who filmed this? With what? pic.twitter.com/PikO1qcBqP
