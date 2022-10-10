Ron Rivera Presser: Why are other NFC East teams further ahead? “Quarterback”

Ron Rivera
LIVE: HC Ron Rivera speaks to the media https://t.co/YKXYpObRfI— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 10, 2022
Penalties:
Ron Rivera addressing the media. When it comes to establishing the run game, he said the team needs to be more consistent. Penalties that back the offense up make it difficult to get things going on the ground— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) October 10, 2022
Pressure:
Ron Rivera: "The pressure is what you make of it. As I said, it's about being better top to bottom. And it's also about being more consistent."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 10, 2022
Question from @BenStandig to Ron Rivera on his "this is not going to happen overnight" statement...— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 10, 2022
"Means we got to continue to work at it. That's what I mean."
Asked about feeling the pressure from @john_keim..
"Pressure is what you make of it."
William Jackson III:
On CB William Jackson III:— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 10, 2022
Rivera: "We pulled him. For the most part, he did have a back (injury)."
On if he was pulled because of injury or performance: Rivera: "We pulled him. We'll leave it at that."
Year 3:
Asked what's changed, Rivera pointed to the offensive line and quarterback. https://t.co/VdhaZyH3f1— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) October 10, 2022
Commanders Ron Rivera when asked about expectations after three seasons.— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) October 10, 2022
“Sometimes when the pieces change. The expectations change.” @wusa9 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/A8jR4A4Fah
Missed opportunities:
Ron Rivera indicated he's especially frustrated over the inconsistency. They try to fix one issue and another one pops up. He also said he was particularly irked yesterday because he felt his team missed opportunities.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 10, 2022
Injuries:
Ron Rivera on the Commanders: "I think we have some pretty good pieces in place. I'd like to have them all on the field at the same time"— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 10, 2022
Ron Rivera on how the team can work through the adversity...— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 10, 2022
"We have some pretty good pieces in place. I would like to have them all on the field at the same time. You look at where we are, our offensive line, it's not what we started with."
Antonio Gibson:
Ron Rivera said "there's a good opportunity" for Antonio Gibson to be used as a returner this week now that Brian Robinson is back.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 10, 2022
"There's a good opportunity" that Antonio Gibson will get reps as returner Thursday, per Ron Rivera.— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 10, 2022
On the game's final punt Sunday, Dax Milne let the ball hit the ground. It proceeded to roll 20 yards. Ron thinks Dax didn't want to risk sprinting up and possibly bobbling it
Quarterback:
This is the back and forth everybody is talking about right now.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 10, 2022
Great line of questioning from @Matthew_Paras to Ron Rivera.
Why are the other NFC East teams farther ahead at this point?
Rivera - "Quarterback"
Full context below. https://t.co/Jk4XZj41dR pic.twitter.com/x5r6HXFKbk
Ron Rivera: "This is a quarterback-driven league, and if you look at the teams that have sustained success, they have built around their quarterback."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 10, 2022
Ron Rivera on why Philly, Dallas and New York are outpacing Washington in rebuilding: "Quarterback."@Matthew_Paras pointed out Rivera chose Carson Wentz.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) October 10, 2022
Rivera said he had "no regrets" about Wentz.
"He's done some good things, and he's had some struggles."
Rivera clarifies that he now believes Washington can build around Wentz for the future.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 10, 2022
When it was noted that the Cowboys are 4-0 with Cooper Rush, Ron responds by saying that Dallas has Dak and was able to build around Dak, which is in turn helping Rush.— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 10, 2022
On Carson: "We have a guy that is really growing. I thought yesterday was a good indicator of [his potential]" https://t.co/AdqtOgWTew
Rivera said that, after Wentz struggled some against Philly and Dallas, he played better Sunday.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) October 10, 2022
Rivera said the Titans game was "a good indicator of his potential" in what the Commanders want to do.
Asked Rivera for more clarification. Basically, my interpretation is the other teams have had time to build around their QB, while Wentz is new here.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 10, 2022
I also mentioned to him that he previously said if you don't have the QB you build up the rest of the roster. Did they...
4th down decisions:
Asked Ron Rivera about this. He said the clock made the difference and on the second he believed it was time for Washington to "go get it." There was a three-minute, 10-second difference between these two snaps https://t.co/RZB976MEkV— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 10, 2022
Jahan Dotson
Hamstring injury:
Jahan Dotson (hamstring) doesn’t want to put a timetable on when he’ll return. Wants to prioritize season-long health over coming back potentially too quickly pic.twitter.com/WN0ZUaQv9k— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) October 10, 2022
Commanders WR Jahan Dotson on his left hamstring injury: "I couldn't really put a timetable on it right now. Kind of just working it day by day, making sure that when I come back, I'm 100 percent and there's no lingering injuries after the fact."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 10, 2022
