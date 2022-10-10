Commanders Vs. Titans - Studs and Duds

It’s just not enjoyable being a fan of this team right now…

At this point, it’s VERY clear to see that Tugboat Ron just doesn’t care anymore. All the coach-speak, all the pandering…HE DOESN’T GIVE A HOOT! He’s been through far too much, that this is just “work” to him. It’s sad - it really is, but the game has passed him by. The boxing gloves are finally down, and the jabs still continue to land! He's just here to collect a paycheck!

The season is essentially over before it even began…

Now that I have gotten that off my chest - let me just say that despite my opening comment and the end result, this was a very enjoyable game to watch. Unlike the last two weeks, it was a showdown of two pretty well-matched teams who are both decimated with injury and fighting to keep their season going. One did just that - and for the other, the season is pretty much guaranteed to be another losing one. However, I was never angry - even when we failed to score inside the five yard line with waning seconds left in the game. I was just emotionless. Like when the skies overhead looked dark all day and you are expecting rain, so when that first cool drop of H2O hits you in the face, you just go on to open your umbrella and proceed along your journey, because you knew the rain was coming and you had prepared yourself for it.

The sad fact is this has become my life now as a fan of the Washington Commanders…and you know what - I’m not losing anymore sleep over it. Quite honestly, I wish I’d have done this years ago because I could have probably saved myself thousands on Bourbon, broken TV remotes and burned jerseys. It’s not that I will stop being a fan of them, it’s just the emotion is now COMPLETELY gone!

Oh well, you live and you learn, and simply move on to the Studs and Duds - to which I am actually surprised I care enough to write…

Studs:

Montez Sweat - Sweat took over the game early, and made his presence felt through all four quarters. He built a home in the Titans backfield, and despite numerous offers above market value, refused to sell! He finished with six total tackles, three for loss, two sacks (should have been three as Tannehill was CLEARLY in the grasp on one of those hits) and four quarterback hits.

Cole Holcomb - Holcomb played his most complete game as a MIKE linebacker, racking up a team high 15 tackles (11 solo), and one for a loss. Holding Henry to just 3.6 YPC is quite the accomplishment, and Cole was a big reason for that.

Dyami Brown - The second year receiver finally broke out in a big way against a depleted Titans secondary. He showed off the deep speed that made him a folk-hero at UNC, grabbing two deep balls for 105 yards and two touchdowns. One of those receptions was a beautiful one-hander while the defender had his other arm pinned.

James Smith-Williams - I heavily criticized Smith-Williams over the past few weeks for being the “invisible man”, but he played a very good game Sunday. He had four total tackles (one for a loss), and a sack, while hitting Tannehill four times.

Duds:

Tugboat Ron - He has officially captured DUD status for the entire season! He could go on an eight game winning streak and narrowly miss the playoffs and he’s STILL a dud in my book. In fact, since Bruce Allen was fired, and outside of the obvious Dan Snyder, there had never been someone more deserving of permanent DUD status than TUGBOAT RON is right now!

His personnel decisions were atrocious, and they sunk this team before they even had a chance to board the boat! His preparation (or lack there of) is an embarrassment. His clock management has been, and continues to be, PISS POOR, and the damn pandering he throws toward the media and fan base is humiliating!

To say this man should be immediately fired would be the understatement of the decade!

Andrew Norwell - it’s VERY clear he’s just here to collect his final pay checks and retire in a cave somewhere in one of the Dakota’s - because he SURE AS HELL isn’t here to play football! The display he put on against Tennessee will haunt future generations of his family!

Nick Martin - He wasn’t QUITE as bad as Norwell, but he wasn’t too far off. Mutiple low snaps, untimely penalties and poor blocking doomed the former street free agent. I really don’t have much more to say without sounding like that zealot “former scout” Daniel Kelly, that Ken hired to write here, used to sound like - so I’ll just stop!

Notes: