What are the odds? Washington opens as road favorites against the Chicago Bears

The Washington Commanders were 1-3 coming into Week 5, and were 2 1/2-point home underdogs against the Titans. The line dropped to 1 1/2, but Washington lost 21-17 after an interception at the goal line.

This week they're visiting the Chicago Bears and they start the week as favorites . DraftKings has the opening line at -1 for Washington, and a 40 point O/U.

Washington's over/under was opening at 42 1/2 the last two weeks, but is even lower this week. The offense's inability to score has kept this number low. The Bears have not been a good football team this season, and might be the only team Washington is favored over going forward unless the figure out how to score more points

DraftKings odds:

Point spread: Commanders -1

Point total: 40

Moneyline: Commanders -120, Bears +100