NFL 2022 Week 5: ‘Monday Night Football’ Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs picks

Week 5 of the 2022 season is almost complete, and the Washington Commanders lost their fourth game in a row yesterday. Washington hosted the Tennessee Titans and lost 21-17. They failed to get two yards on the final drive of the game, instead Carson Wentz threw an interception at the goal line to seal the game. Washington is now 1-4 and they are the worst team in the league.
Tonight’s game is an AFC West matchup between the the Las Vegas Raiders and the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders are the Commanders of the AFC West, sitting with 1 win at the bottom of the division. Patrick Mahomes has only lost to the Raiders once since taking over as the starter for the Chiefs, and this game looks like another one for the win column.
Who: Los Angeles Rams (2-1) at San Francisco 49ers (1-2)
Where: Levi’s Stadium | Santa Clara, CA
When: October 3, 2022, 8:15 p.m.
TV: ESPN
Joe Buck(play-by-play)
Troy Aikman(analyst)
Lisa Salters (sideline)
DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Chiefs -7, 52 O/U
Prediction: Chiefs 31 - Raiders 23
