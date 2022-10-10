All aTwitter: 10 October 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Asked by @Scott7news if there’s any panic Rivera said “for you maybe Scott but not for me.”

Why?

“Because there’s plenty of football left. If we continue to work it eventually will change .” — John Keim (@john_keim) October 9, 2022

Ron/WSH have come back from miserable starts before. Maybe they will again. But:



-The NFCE is loaded



-There’s no Ben DiNucci/Nick Mullens/Nate Sudfeld ahead



-The bye (where key changes were made in 2021) is 2 months away



-The OL is in woeful shape



Feels so dire this time — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 10, 2022

Ron Rivera confirms that William Jackson got benched today.



Second highest paid player on the team was relegated to the sideline for the final half-plus of football. Biggest financial commitment this regime has made other than Wentz. #Commanders — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 9, 2022

Penalty, sack, penalty, sack: Four plays from LG Andrew Norwell, starting in the late 3rd quarter and carrying over into the 4th. pic.twitter.com/dg5N9rBtpG — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 10, 2022

Trai Turner ... William Jackson ... Andrew Norwell next? — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 9, 2022

And then there’s this video. Try that too. pic.twitter.com/P70TjfRPXR — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 10, 2022

Washington is minus-7 in turnover differential. They've forced one turnover in five games. One. They make no game-changing plays -- or plays that flip field position -- on D or on special teams. Their margin for error is tiny. — John Keim (@john_keim) October 10, 2022

Titans called for roughing the passer on this play and this might be the softest call I've ever seen go Washington's way. pic.twitter.com/LFJ2GoYZNa — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 9, 2022

Jon Allen not messing around. Very frustrated pic.twitter.com/vHcmcDeWNV — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 9, 2022

Oh my god!



Dyami Brown back shoulder ONE HANDED catch for the touchdown!



That was incredible!#HTTC | @deuce2_ @cj_wentz pic.twitter.com/BHl97uOMSG — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 9, 2022

Tony Dungy on Commanders goal line sequence to finish the game pic.twitter.com/rdK2M8y9JT — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 10, 2022

when Carson is ready to throw only 2/5 receivers even crossed the goaline. The two that did cross the goaline ran directly to the defenders. The play call didn't even give the defense anything to think about. pic.twitter.com/RoT2nbWG7G — Commanders Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) October 10, 2022

Carson Wentz said of his final pass: “I thought we had six points when it left my hand.”

He said Long made a “heck of a play” to intercept it. — John Keim (@john_keim) October 9, 2022

Tennessee did a really good job defending that last sequence of downs. Rushed 3 on 1st/3rd down and only 2 on second. Knocked Bates to the ground on 1 release; jammed McLaurin hard on another. Took away the middle. No threat to run hurts -- whether by RB or QB on a scramble. — John Keim (@john_keim) October 10, 2022

Can't wait for when someone posts the video of it but the Titans essentially played the same redzone coverage on each play at the 2-yard line.



Every single time #51 re-routed the in-breaking WR and zoned off. Carson watched him do it each time and still thought JD would be open — Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) October 10, 2022

All that being said there was literally nobody open on each of those 3 plays — Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) October 10, 2022

No targets for the 6’7 TE or the $20M WR with 4 chances at the end zone. — Marshall (@EstCommand) October 9, 2022

There is no angle that makes it defensible—but it isn’t all on Wentz. Turner pissed down his leg during that whole sequence. https://t.co/EvHG0UAYPW — Marshall (@EstCommand) October 10, 2022

Ron Rivera in late game clock management- says he needs to watch the tape but adds “it’s great to be able to second guess” — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 9, 2022

This loss means Washington will enter November without a winning record for the 22nd time in the last 30 seasons. — Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) October 9, 2022

Carson Wentz is the only NFL quarterback with 40 or more pass attempts in every game this season.



That is not a recipe for success.



Run the football. Time of possession. Be physical. — Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 9, 2022

William Jackson, clearly frustrated, at first didn’t want to talk to media, telling us “I got nothin to say. What am I gonna say?” He then agreed to talk at the urging of team PR and said he’s been trying to play through his back injury. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 9, 2022

When asked about being sidelined, William Jackson III says he’s dealing with a bulging disc in his back and that it’s limiting him in basically every aspect of playing. Ron Rivera simply said that the team wanted to make a change at CB when he was asked in a presser — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 9, 2022

Commanders Week 5 snaps:



Offense 63, Defense 64



CB - Fuller 64, BSJ 57, Wildgoose 33, Jackson 15



RB - McKissic 26, Gibson 20, Robinson 18



Dax Milne's lone offensive snap came during the final sequence from the 2 pic.twitter.com/TFZqlIhlWq — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 10, 2022

For more context:

the Commanders averaged 19.7 PPG all of last season. https://t.co/gOu29rKQfu — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) October 10, 2022

Only 51,000 today & it’s gonna get worse



I think it would be in the teams best interest to change the White Out game vs Dallas. The stadium is gonna be all blue & more embarrassing than it needs to be. I’m truly dreading that game. — Tim Meek (@IndySkinsFan) October 10, 2022

According to @kevinsheehanDC, @jeanmedina was a direct hire by Dan Snyder.



Jason Wright was not involved. — Commander Megatron (@CmdrMegatron) October 10, 2022

I led the whole process and hired her. If Kevin had a question he would’ve called and asked me. That loss was brutal and we need to be better immediately, but no need to make stuff up tonight. — Jason Wright (@whoisjwright) October 10, 2022

You've *really* got to get a load of Dan Snyder's new "Chief Communications Officer," Jean Medina. Such an appropriate hire for him. Calling the team's fans trolls among other things. @ProFootballTalk @kevinsheehanDC @darrenmhaynes @minakimes pic.twitter.com/hfWUZQsKSC — SkinsDraft (@SkinsDraft) October 10, 2022

Washington Commanders new Chief Communications Officer is in attack mode with Washington Fans on Twitter. Great start for a communications professional. https://t.co/m2oQjFoegi — Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) October 10, 2022

WOW - this is Washington’s new comm leader.



Jean, all of the roundtable participants + 100+ others that participated in the Wilkinson investigation would agree to sworn testimony. Your comment is reckless. #releasethereport https://t.co/67J4D69UiK — Megan Imbert (@meganimbert) October 10, 2022

#Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny will undergo tests today on his fractured fibula to determine if surgery is necessary, source said, but the belief is surgery is coming. Penny would likely be out for the season meaning rookie Ken Walker is next man up. (Fibula, not tibia, is correct). — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 10, 2022

From @GMFB: In the first weekend using the adjusted concussion protocols, #Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater was ruled out following a show of ataxia. ... Meanwhile, the #Cowboys still wait for QB Dak Prescott. pic.twitter.com/q7jBJRuspD — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 10, 2022

