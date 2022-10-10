All aTwitter: 10 October 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Asked by @Scott7news if there’s any panic Rivera said “for you maybe Scott but not for me.”— John Keim (@john_keim) October 9, 2022
Why?
“Because there’s plenty of football left. If we continue to work it eventually will change .”
Ron/WSH have come back from miserable starts before. Maybe they will again. But:— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 10, 2022
-The NFCE is loaded
-There’s no Ben DiNucci/Nick Mullens/Nate Sudfeld ahead
-The bye (where key changes were made in 2021) is 2 months away
-The OL is in woeful shape
Feels so dire this time
Ron Rivera confirms that William Jackson got benched today.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) October 9, 2022
Second highest paid player on the team was relegated to the sideline for the final half-plus of football. Biggest financial commitment this regime has made other than Wentz. #Commanders
Penalty, sack, penalty, sack: Four plays from LG Andrew Norwell, starting in the late 3rd quarter and carrying over into the 4th. pic.twitter.com/dg5N9rBtpG— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 10, 2022
Trai Turner ... William Jackson ... Andrew Norwell next?— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 9, 2022
And then there’s this video. Try that too. pic.twitter.com/P70TjfRPXR— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 10, 2022
Washington is minus-7 in turnover differential. They've forced one turnover in five games. One. They make no game-changing plays -- or plays that flip field position -- on D or on special teams. Their margin for error is tiny.— John Keim (@john_keim) October 10, 2022
Titans called for roughing the passer on this play and this might be the softest call I've ever seen go Washington's way. pic.twitter.com/LFJ2GoYZNa— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 9, 2022
Jon Allen not messing around. Very frustrated pic.twitter.com/vHcmcDeWNV— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 9, 2022
.@deuce2_'s FIRST CAREER TD— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) October 9, 2022
CBS pic.twitter.com/mv3igQihBZ
Oh my god!— Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) October 9, 2022
Dyami Brown back shoulder ONE HANDED catch for the touchdown!
That was incredible!#HTTC | @deuce2_ @cj_wentz pic.twitter.com/BHl97uOMSG
Tony Dungy on Commanders goal line sequence to finish the game pic.twitter.com/rdK2M8y9JT— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 10, 2022
when Carson is ready to throw only 2/5 receivers even crossed the goaline. The two that did cross the goaline ran directly to the defenders. The play call didn't even give the defense anything to think about. pic.twitter.com/RoT2nbWG7G— Commanders Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) October 10, 2022
Carson Wentz said of his final pass: “I thought we had six points when it left my hand.”— John Keim (@john_keim) October 9, 2022
He said Long made a “heck of a play” to intercept it.
Tennessee did a really good job defending that last sequence of downs. Rushed 3 on 1st/3rd down and only 2 on second. Knocked Bates to the ground on 1 release; jammed McLaurin hard on another. Took away the middle. No threat to run hurts -- whether by RB or QB on a scramble.— John Keim (@john_keim) October 10, 2022
Can't wait for when someone posts the video of it but the Titans essentially played the same redzone coverage on each play at the 2-yard line.— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) October 10, 2022
Every single time #51 re-routed the in-breaking WR and zoned off. Carson watched him do it each time and still thought JD would be open
All that being said there was literally nobody open on each of those 3 plays— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) October 10, 2022
No targets for the 6’7 TE or the $20M WR with 4 chances at the end zone.— Marshall (@EstCommand) October 9, 2022
There is no angle that makes it defensible—but it isn’t all on Wentz. Turner pissed down his leg during that whole sequence. https://t.co/EvHG0UAYPW— Marshall (@EstCommand) October 10, 2022
Ron Rivera in late game clock management- says he needs to watch the tape but adds “it’s great to be able to second guess”— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 9, 2022
This loss means Washington will enter November without a winning record for the 22nd time in the last 30 seasons.— Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) October 9, 2022
Carson Wentz is the only NFL quarterback with 40 or more pass attempts in every game this season.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) October 9, 2022
That is not a recipe for success.
Run the football. Time of possession. Be physical.
William Jackson, clearly frustrated, at first didn’t want to talk to media, telling us “I got nothin to say. What am I gonna say?” He then agreed to talk at the urging of team PR and said he’s been trying to play through his back injury.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) October 9, 2022
When asked about being sidelined, William Jackson III says he’s dealing with a bulging disc in his back and that it’s limiting him in basically every aspect of playing. Ron Rivera simply said that the team wanted to make a change at CB when he was asked in a presser— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) October 9, 2022
Commanders Week 5 snaps:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) October 10, 2022
Offense 63, Defense 64
CB - Fuller 64, BSJ 57, Wildgoose 33, Jackson 15
RB - McKissic 26, Gibson 20, Robinson 18
Dax Milne's lone offensive snap came during the final sequence from the 2 pic.twitter.com/TFZqlIhlWq
For more context:— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) October 10, 2022
the Commanders averaged 19.7 PPG all of last season. https://t.co/gOu29rKQfu
Only 51,000 today & it’s gonna get worse— Tim Meek (@IndySkinsFan) October 10, 2022
I think it would be in the teams best interest to change the White Out game vs Dallas. The stadium is gonna be all blue & more embarrassing than it needs to be. I’m truly dreading that game.
According to @kevinsheehanDC, @jeanmedina was a direct hire by Dan Snyder.— Commander Megatron (@CmdrMegatron) October 10, 2022
Jason Wright was not involved.
I led the whole process and hired her. If Kevin had a question he would’ve called and asked me. That loss was brutal and we need to be better immediately, but no need to make stuff up tonight.— Jason Wright (@whoisjwright) October 10, 2022
You've *really* got to get a load of Dan Snyder's new "Chief Communications Officer," Jean Medina. Such an appropriate hire for him. Calling the team's fans trolls among other things. @ProFootballTalk @kevinsheehanDC @darrenmhaynes @minakimes pic.twitter.com/hfWUZQsKSC— SkinsDraft (@SkinsDraft) October 10, 2022
Washington Commanders new Chief Communications Officer is in attack mode with Washington Fans on Twitter. Great start for a communications professional. https://t.co/m2oQjFoegi— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) October 10, 2022
WOW - this is Washington’s new comm leader.— Megan Imbert (@meganimbert) October 10, 2022
Jean, all of the roundtable participants + 100+ others that participated in the Wilkinson investigation would agree to sworn testimony. Your comment is reckless. #releasethereport https://t.co/67J4D69UiK
#Seahawks RB Rashaad Penny will undergo tests today on his fractured fibula to determine if surgery is necessary, source said, but the belief is surgery is coming. Penny would likely be out for the season meaning rookie Ken Walker is next man up. (Fibula, not tibia, is correct).— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 10, 2022
From @GMFB: In the first weekend using the adjusted concussion protocols, #Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater was ruled out following a show of ataxia. ... Meanwhile, the #Cowboys still wait for QB Dak Prescott. pic.twitter.com/q7jBJRuspD— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 10, 2022
