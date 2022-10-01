Daily Slop: Washington Commanders Media Links Roundup

Commanders are prioritizing, but not panicking about, Terry McLaurin's involvement - NBC Sports Washington

Terry McLaurin's lack of involvement in Washington's offense early on in games is puzzling, but the Commanders feel it's not a sign of what's to come.

Carson Wentz wants to improve Commanders' quick passing game vs. Cowboys - NBC Sports Washington

Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz addresses questions on how he can get passes off quicker and avoid nine-sack games like he experienced in Week 3 against the Eagles.

Commanders OL faces another tough test stopping Micah Parsons, Cowboys pass rush - NBC Sports Washington

One week after allowing nine sacks, the Washington Commanders face another tough test trying to stop Dallas' dynamic pass rush.

Practice report | Wes Schweitzer ruled out vs. Cowboys, Nick Martin ready for his opportunity

Martin has 62 starts in his career and has won over his teammates with his confidence, intelligence and willingness to learn.

If Montez Sweat is feeling pressure to create pressure, he's not showing it - NBC Sports Washington

Montez Sweat, who's sack-less through three games, explained Wednesday that he's not pressing to break through.

Micah Parsons doesn't have a cold - Washington Times

Nick Martin called his brother this week and was quick to remind him of a certain stat. The Washington Commanders' newest center is siblings with All-Pro Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin, but more importantly, younger brother Nick is 2-0 against Zack when their teams face off head-to-head.

Commanders excited for matchups with Cowboys' top playmakers

The trio of CeeDee Lamb, Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs have all been pivotal in the Cowboys’ two-game winning streak. So, here is what the Commanders have been saying about some of the Cowboys’ top playmakers.

Commanders-Cowboys Week 4 Injury report

The Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys have announced their injury reports for the Week 4 matchup.

Why the Commanders could really use an Antonio Gibson breakout in Dallas - NBC Sports Washington

Pete Hailey explains why Antonio Gibson could be the Commanders' top option for dealing with the Cowboys vaunted pass rush.

Commanders vs. Cowboys preview | Heading south to the Lone Star State

The Washington Commanders are going back on the road to take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 4. Here's everything you need to know about the game, presented by Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the Washington Commanders.

Commanders to unveil black alternate uniforms against Cowboys

Sunday's game will be the first time that the all-black alternate uniforms will be worn by the Commanders.

Take a look back at some of the Washington Commanders' previous matchup with the Dallas Cowboys. (Photos via The Associated Press)

Chase Young, Brian Robinson Jr. will be re-evaluated before possible Week 5 returns - NBC Sports Washington

Ron Rivera provided an update Friday on both pass rusher Chase Young and running back Brian Robinson Jr.

Can the Commanders contain Micah Parsons and the Cowboys’ pass rush? - The Athletic

A struggling Commanders offensive line knows it's up against a challenge in Micah Parsons and the Cowboys' potent pass rush.

Commanders, Carson Wentz must solve sack problems as offense seeks identity - The Athletic

Washington's O-line showed major flaws Sunday, and quick fixes are hard to come by, but Wentz's style of play certainly hasn't helped.

Daron Payne, a bright spot on the Commanders defense, works for his success - The Washington Post

Payne has emerged as one of the Commanders defense's consistent bright spots — in a contract year, no less.

