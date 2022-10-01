Washington Roster Moves: Wes Schweitzer to IR; Wes Martin elevated from the practice squad

Wes Schweitzer has been having a rough season. He won the starting RG spot after free agent signing Trai Turner missed most of training camp and the preseason with a quad injury. Schweitzer missed Week 2 vs the Lions with a hamstring injury. When he came back last week he had to move over to start at center after starter Chase Roullier suffered a significant knee injury on the final drive. Schweitzer started at center vs the Eagles, but his snaps were off. The entire offensive line was abused by the Eagles defensive line and Carson Wentz was sacked 9 times.

Wes Schweitzer suffered a concussion last week, and was ruled out of this week’s away game against the Dallas Cowboys. The team has now placed him on IR which will keep him out for at least 4 games. Ron Rivera has already named a new starter at center to replace him. Nick Martin was signed 11 days ago, and will get his first start in 2 years tomorrow.

The team doesn’t have many more options at center on the roster, which means Wes Martin is being elevated from the practice squad. Martin has been practicing at center to mixed results and is now the team’s #2 center on game day. Washington could be getting another center back when Tyler Larsen is activated from the Reserve/PUP list. He suffered a torn Achilles last season, but it sounds like he’s very close to returning to the field.