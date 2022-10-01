 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

College Football Week 5 open thread

Let’s watch some college football

By Scott Jennings
Arkansas v Alabama Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Week 5 of college football is here and we’ve got some great games on the schedule for today. Hogs Haven looked at some college prospects from Week 4 that could help the Washington Commanders out in the future, and we will be watching closely this week to see who stands out, and who has a future in the NFL.

#1 Georgia Bulldogs (4-0) @ Missouri Tigers (2-2), 7:30 pm

DraftKings odds: Georgia -29, O/U 54

#2 Alabama Crimson Tide (4-0) @ #20 Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1), 3:30 pm

DraftKings odds: Alabama -17 1/2, O/U 60 1/2

Rutgers Scarlet Knights (3-1) @ #3 Ohio State Buckeyes (4-0), 3:30 pm

DraftKings odds: Ohio State -39 1/2, O/U 58

#4 Michigan Wolverines (4-0) @ Iowa Hawkeyes (3-1), 12 pm

DraftKings odds: Michigan -10 1/2, O/U 42

#9 Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-0) @ #16 Baylor Bears(3-1), 3:30 pm

DraftKings odds: Baylor -2 1/2, O/U 55 1/2

Northwestern Wildcats (1-3) @ #11 Penn State Nittany Lions (4-0), 3:30 pm

DraftKings odds: Penn State -25, O/U 51

Oregon State Beavers (3-1) @ #12 Utah Utes (3-1), 2 pm

DraftKings odds: Utah -10 1/2, O/U 54 1/2

Stanford Cardinal (1-2) @ #13 Oregon Ducks (3-1), 11 pm

DraftKings odds: Oregon -17, O/U 62 1/2

#17 Texas A&M Aggies (3-1) @ Mississippi State Bulldogs (3-1), 4 pm

DraftKings odds: Mississippi State -3 1/2, O/U 46 1/2

#18 Oklahoma Sooners (3-1) @ #11 TCU Horned Frogs (3-0), 3:30 pm

DraftKings odds: Oklahoma -6, O/U 69 1/2

Purdue Boilermakers (2-2) @ #21 Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-0), 12 pm

DraftKings odds: Minnesota -12, O/U 52

#24 Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-1) @ #23 Florida State Seminoles (4-0), 3:30 pm

DraftKings odds: Florida State -6 1/2, O/U 66

Georgia Tech Yellowjackets (1-3) @ #24 Pittsburgh Panthers (3-1), 8 pm

DraftKings odds: Penn State -21 1/2, O/U 48 1/2

Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-1) @ #25 Kansas State Wildcats (3-1), 12 pm

DraftKings odds: Kansas State -7 1/2, O/U 56 1/2

