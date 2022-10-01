All aTwitter: 1 October 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

FYI: Our black jerseys are now available for pre-order!



⚫️ https://t.co/6UAN12ZZVu pic.twitter.com/5WvThC2Zhb — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 30, 2022

The Commanders are now taking pre-orders for the black jerseys. The team says they will take "at least a few weeks" to arrive due to supply chain issues.https://t.co/7cL74bh9Jq — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) September 30, 2022

Players you can order the black jersey in:

Terry McLaurin

Sean Taylor

Carson Wentz

Montez Sweat

Logan Thomas

Kam Curl

Tress Way

Chase Young

Antonio Gibson

Jon Allen

Taylor Heinicke — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) September 30, 2022

Locked in on Week 4 pic.twitter.com/RRqVC8xw89 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 30, 2022

#WASvsDAL game status



--Wes Schweitzer out

--Charles Leno questionable pic.twitter.com/lXL8QU1qqt — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 30, 2022

Rivera on Nick Martin: "He's had over 60 starts in this league. No concern there. ... He's picked up what we do very quickly." — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 30, 2022

Chase Roullier is still waiting on the swelling in his knee to go down before getting another MRI. Commanders trying to determine full extent of his damage, Rivera said. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) September 30, 2022

The Commanders will be starting a third different center this weekend. Four games, three centers, and its their 4th center in the organizational pecking order.



You think Micah Parsons might rush the A-gap some? — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 30, 2022

Rivera said he thinks Logan Thomas is "still feeling his way" back from knee surgery. Expects to see more and more progress. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 30, 2022

Chase Young and Brian Robinson on the move here. Both eligible to return for practice/games next week. We'll see... pic.twitter.com/Nhhp7sCP6A — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 30, 2022

Ron Rivera said both RB Brian Robinson and DE Chase Young will be examined again this weekend to determine the next step. Both are eligible to return next week. Rivera said C Tyler Larsen (achilles) will come off the PUP list next week. Will then eval in practice — John Keim (@john_keim) September 30, 2022

#Cowboys WR Michael Gallup (knee) is off the injury report after a full week of practice. Appears Sunday vs. the #Commanders will be his season debut. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 30, 2022

Dont worry our 3rd down D Dallas will get a 1st down almost every time https://t.co/LPjxt1xqQq — Darcy Armstrong (@DArm91) September 30, 2022

Not sure why people keep saying this. It's been their best down this season. Thru 3 games fifth in the NFL. Last year started out horrendous. see if it continues tho — John Keim (@john_keim) September 30, 2022

The Cowboys also rank 8th in points allowed, and lead the NFL in sacks with 13.



In fact, Daniel Jones was pressured in 46% of his dropbacks last week.



This resulted in 5 sacks.



And truly, Jones did an excellent job avoiding pressure. https://t.co/pEFfwUX8k0 — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) September 30, 2022

A special, special (teams) episode



These three together were certainly something @Tress_Way x @JR1ERA x @camcheese33 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) September 30, 2022

Check out what I’m doing at https://t.co/2u60okD83B, and stay tuned for future information and how you can become involved. https://t.co/yzsZ6P4fyJ — Terry McLaurin (@TheTerry_25) September 30, 2022

#Saints QB Jameis Winston will be listed as doubtful, which means Andy Dalton is expected to start vs the #Vikings Sunday. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 30, 2022

Cost to cut/trade Thomas next year is $25.4M. Will have played in just 10 of a possible 39 games since 2020. 56 receptions for 609 yards in those 10 games, so still solid when he plays. https://t.co/RZDVot0aW6 — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) September 30, 2022

#Giants WR Kadarius Toney (hamstring) will miss his second straight game. He’s ruled out for Sunday against the #Bears. Also out: WR Wan’Dale Robinson and DL Leonard Williams, both with knee injuries. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 30, 2022

#Patriots QB Mac Jones has been ruled out for Sunday's game vs. Green Bay. Veteran QB Brian Hoyer will get the start. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 30, 2022

The #Lions officially ruled out RB D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) for Sunday vs. Seattle. WR D.J. Chark (ankle) is questionable. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 30, 2022

Speaking with @judybattista on @nflnetwork, NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills says Tua Tagovailoa was checked for concussion symptoms every day since Sunday. Points out independent neuro expert had to clear him. Once review is done, full results will be released publicly. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 30, 2022

Our interview with NFL CMO Dr. Allen Sills on why Tua Tagovailoa was allowed to fly home, what happened last Sunday and on the subsequent concussion checks during the week, and on whether the concussion protocol could be changed as a result. pic.twitter.com/Q5N9TLBYgt — Judy Battista (@judybattista) September 30, 2022

In 2018, the NFL and NFLPA began requiring any player who undergoes a concussion evaluation on game day to have a follow-up evaluation the following day by a member of the medical staff. https://t.co/QbbjQTKBEf — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 30, 2022

The NFL and NFLPA continue to review the handling of Tua Tagovailoa’s concussion check, in which a team physician and unaffiliated neurologist cleared him to return Sunday, and both sides have raised the possibility of enhancing protocols, again. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/fi47za92FZ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 30, 2022

Reggie White casually using wide receivers as projectiles pic.twitter.com/zyMB3kql9C — Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) September 30, 2022

Earl Campbell was built different pic.twitter.com/iAjddel7H5 — Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) September 30, 2022

The guy they hired to replace Bobby Wagner is a total dork pic.twitter.com/n83npAeDrs — JetPack Galileo (@JetPackGalileo) September 29, 2022

DAVE ALLEN - in 1993 - on how we teach kids about time...



pic.twitter.com/hiOsBp0rQb — Michael Warburton (@MichaelWarbur17) September 29, 2022

