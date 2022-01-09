Washington’s 2022 Opponents

The NFL season is over and the playoffs brackets have been set. The Washington Football Team finished with a disappointing 7-10 record and will be sitting at home when 12 teams play next weekend. We found out a few things after the last game was played. Washington holds the 11th overall pick in the 2022 draft, and we know who they will be playing next season.

NFL schedules are set from year to year due to a rotating schedule, and all the teams are known except for two for years in advance.

The scheduling formula implemented in 2002 with realignment guarantees that all teams play each other on a regular, rotating basis. Under the formula, every team plays 16 games as follows: Home and away against its three division opponents (six games). The four teams from another division within its conference on a rotating three-year cycle (four games). The four teams from a division in the other conference on a rotating four-year cycle (four games). Two intraconference games based on the prior year’s standings (2 games). These games match a first-place team against the first-place teams in the two same-conference divisions the team is not scheduled to play that season. The second-place, third-place, and fourth-place teams in a conference are matched in the same way each year.

Washington plays two divisions next year, the AFC South and the NFC North. They finished 3rd in their division and will play the 3rd place finishers from the NFC West(San Francisco 49ers), NFC South(Atlanta Falcons), and AFC North(Cleveland Browns) in 2021.

The NFC East improved from a terrible 2021 season that saw the 7-9 Washington Football Team win the division. The Dallas Cowboys won the division this year, continuing the streak of no repeat winners that goes back to 2004. The Philadelphia Eagles finished in 2nd place with a 9-8 record and the 7th seed in the NFC. The Giants continue to be a clown show organization, and will likely see major changes during the offseason.

Washington 2022 Opponents:

Home:

Atlanta Falcons

Cleveland Browns

Green Bay Packers

Minnesota Vikings

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Dallas Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles

New York Giants

Away:

San Francisco 49ers

Chicago Bears

Detroit Lions

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Dallas Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles

New York Giants