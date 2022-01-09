Ron Rivera Presser: Washington finishes the season with a 22-7 win over the Giants and a 7-10 record

LIVE: Coach Rivera speaks with the media after the win https://t.co/6lwyWwImsm— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 9, 2022
Ron Rivera on S Kam Curl: "He took a shot to the knee, but it was more of just the contact and maybe a little bit of a hyperextension. … The X-ray was fine. We’re just optimistic it was really just more of a bruise, hopefully, and a little bit of a strain, if anything."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 9, 2022
Ron Rivera admits “this was a little disappointing” to finish out of the playoff hunt even with the win. Adds helps “set the tone going into the offseason”— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 9, 2022
Ron Rivera, asked if he anticipated making any staff changes, said, "no I don't anticipate doing anything other than the things we need to do to move forward."— John Keim (@john_keim) January 9, 2022
#WashingtonFootball head coach Ron Rivera speaks on the comments made by Giants' head coach Joe Judge earlier this week: pic.twitter.com/lZvoNhbOn2— NBC Sports Washington (@NBCSWashington) January 9, 2022
Rivera on Joe Judge's clown-org comments/fighting: "He didn't know what our guys were going through. To make a comment like that was unfair. People don't understand [they've] going through an awful lot in a short period of time." Said they talked; "absolutely fine."— John Keim (@john_keim) January 9, 2022
Taylor Heinicke on Terry McLaurin getting to 1,000 yards: “It was a big emphasis this week.” He says that for as many quarterbacks McLaurin has had to play with and everything McLaurin has done, he deserved the reward.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) January 9, 2022
Taylor Heinicke on Terry McLaurin's reaching 1,000 receiving yards: "It's a big accomplishment. Been in the league three years and has two of them (1K seasons). He's gone through, what, 7, 8, 9 quarterbacks? It's a testament to who he is and how hard he works."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 9, 2022
Taylor Heinicke recognizes his future role with Washington is out of his control, but he'll do what he can to prepare for next season. Having gone through uncertainty, he knows what to expect -- but this time from the perspective as someone who's shown he can play at this level.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 9, 2022
He later adds, "Shoutout to the 17th game!" https://t.co/H4RJeVSnUn— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 9, 2022
Hear @TheTerry_25 talk about his second-straight 1,000-yard season PLUS his future in Burgundy & Gold: pic.twitter.com/9XTA4mNiYG— NBC Sports Washington Football (@NBCSWASFootball) January 9, 2022
Terry McLaurin on surpassing 1,000 yards: "It's a blessing to do that just once in the NFL let alone twice... To be trusted as the main guy isn't as easy as it sounds. You have to earn it every day. That's been my menality since I got here; I don't think that's going to change."— John Keim (@john_keim) January 9, 2022
Terry McLaurin says "I want to be better with yards aftre the catch. I know some YAC comes off certain routes, but making guys miss, being more focused in practice to simulate that vs scout team or great defensive players. That could help me take a step in my development."— John Keim (@john_keim) January 9, 2022
McLaurin, noting that the extra game this year helped him surpass 1,000 yards said: "Shoutout 17th game."— John Keim (@john_keim) January 9, 2022
Also said this is the best he's felt at the end of a season. Had a concussion his rookie year; high ankle sprain last year
Terry McLaurin, on defenses using different coverages to try to limit him this year: pic.twitter.com/jtlpleuTXW— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 9, 2022
Bobby McCain: "When a new group comes together it takes time. We didn't want it to take as long as we did. Beginning of the year we were struggling; we also played really good teams... We thought it would [happen] quicker but it wasn't so it was taking it one day at a time."— John Keim (@john_keim) January 9, 2022
Antonio Gibson said he was pressing the hole better, being more patient.— John Keim (@john_keim) January 9, 2022
That was definitely evident today. So many cutback runs occurred because he got the LBs to overpursue to the play side. OL took care of creating lanes. Gibson benefitted. But his patience was key.
