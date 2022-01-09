Washington will have the 11th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

Washington finishes the second season of the Ron Rivera era with the same amount of wins as last year. Their 7-10 record earns them the 11th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Coming into today’s game they had a range of 7th-13th depending on their game, and several other games around the league.

Washington has a lot of big question marks going into the 2022 season. Quarterback is the biggest one, and Ron Rivera has said they will consider all options. Taylor Heinicke will be evaluated after having a 16 1⁄ 2 game tryout this season. They will also look at free agents, veteran trades, and the draft to solve the never-ending problem under center.

Washington has picked a defensive player in the first round every year since 2017. If they miss on the QBs they want, would they go back to the defensive side, or take a player to help an offense that only scored more than 20 points seven times this season. The offensive line was hit hard with injuries and the team is expected to lose Brandon Scherff in free agency this year. They also have a need at WR unless they plan on depending on Curtis Samuel after his disastrous, injury-filled first year in Washington.

Washington's 2022 Draft picks

Round 1 (#11)

Round 2

Round 3

Round 4

Round 5 - Traded to Eagles last year for a 6th(Cameron Cheeseman) and 7th(William Bradley-King)

- Traded to Eagles last year for a 6th(Cameron Cheeseman) and 7th(William Bradley-King) Round 6

Round 7

Draft history of the 11th pick

2021: Chicago Bears - QB Justin Fields*

2020: New York Jets - OT Mekhi Becton

2019: Cincinnati Bengals - OT Jonah Williams

2018: Miami Dolphins - S Minkah Fitzpatrick

2017: New Orleans Saints - CB Marshon Lattimore

2016: Tampa Bay Buccaneers - CB Vernon Hargreaves

2015: Minnesota Vikings - CB Trae Waynes

2014: Tennessee Titans - OT Taylor Lewan

2013: San Diego Chargers - OT D.J. Fluker

2012: Kansas City Chiefs - DT Dontari Poe

*Chicago traded their 2021 1st(20th overall) and 5th and 2022 1st and 4th round picks to the Giants to move up to #11