Washington Football Team vs New York Giants Inactives

The Washington Football Team released their final injury report for today’s game on Friday. The team continues to deal with major injuries and now a second COVID-19 outbreak that has 8 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Washington ruled out 4 players on Friday(Saahdiq Charles, Curtis Samuel, Montez Sweat, Ricky Seals-Jones). Sammis Reyes was questionable, but he was ruled out yesterday. Ricky Seals-Jones was also placed on IR.
Washington protected 4 practice squad players this week (RB Wendell Smallwood, S Jeremy Reaves, CB DJ Hayden, LB De’Jon Harris). Reaves And rookie DE William Bradley-King were signed to the 53-man roster on Friday. The team also elevated TE Temarrick Hemingway and FB Alex Armah to help their depleted TE position with John Bates being the last man standing.
Washington Inactives
Inactives for Week 18 #WASvsNYG | @MedliminalLLC— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 9, 2022
WR Curtis Samuel
K Brian Johnson
QB Garrett Gilbert
DE Nate Orchard
G Saahdiq Charles
DE Montez Sweat
TE Sammis Reyes
Washington Football Team players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list
Defense (3)
LB: Jordan Kunaszyk
CB: William Jackson III
S: Deshazor Everett(Reserve/NFI)
Washington Football Team players activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list (37)
CB Darryl Roberts
C Keith Ismael
DT Jonathan Allen
DE Montez Sweat
DE James Smith-Williams
DE Casey Toohill
LB Khaleke Hudson (IR)
DE Daniel Wise
WR Cam Sims
DT Matt Ioannidis
DT Tim Settle
TE Sammis Reyes
CB Troy Apke
OT Cornelius Lucas
DE William Bradley-King (PS)
QB Taylor Heinicke
TE Temarrick Hemingway (PS)
LB David Mayo
S: Darrick Forrest
QB Kyle Allen
CB Kendall Fuller
S Kam Curl
LB Milo Eifler
RB Wendell Smallwood (PS)
C Tyler Larsen
G Brandon Scherff
LB Cole Holcomb
DE Nate Orchard
C/G Zack Bailey (PS)
CB Darryl Roberts (2nd time)
G Beau Benzschawel (PS)
OT Sam Cosmi
OT David Steinmetz (PS)
QB Kyle Shurmur(PS)
P Tress Way
RB Antonio Gibson
G Ereck Flowers
Giants Inactives
GIANTS INACTIVES:— Big Blue View (@bigblueview) January 9, 2022
WR Kadarius Toney
QB Mike Glennon
WR John Ross
Not even enough guys on the roster for Week 18 to need a full inactive list. Sad.
Giants won't carry a full 53-man roster into tomorrow's game. They have $279,392 of cap space according to NFLPA public cap report so they wouldn't be able to do so anyway.— Patricia Traina (@Patricia_Traina) January 8, 2022
The #Giants activated QB Brian Lewerke & WR Alex Bachman from the practice squad. Lewerke is expected to dress and back up Jake Fromm tomorrow. Wouldn’t be surprised if Lewerke plays. Also: WR David Sills signed off p squad to active, and QB Clayton Thorson re-signed to p squad— Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) January 8, 2022
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Loading comments...