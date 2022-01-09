Washington Football Team vs New York Giants Inactives

The Washington Football Team released their final injury report for today’s game on Friday. The team continues to deal with major injuries and now a second COVID-19 outbreak that has 8 players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Washington ruled out 4 players on Friday(Saahdiq Charles, Curtis Samuel, Montez Sweat, Ricky Seals-Jones). Sammis Reyes was questionable, but he was ruled out yesterday. Ricky Seals-Jones was also placed on IR.

Washington protected 4 practice squad players this week (RB Wendell Smallwood, S Jeremy Reaves, CB DJ Hayden, LB De’Jon Harris). Reaves And rookie DE William Bradley-King were signed to the 53-man roster on Friday. The team also elevated TE Temarrick Hemingway and FB Alex Armah to help their depleted TE position with John Bates being the last man standing.

Washington Inactives

WR Curtis Samuel

K Brian Johnson

QB Garrett Gilbert

DE Nate Orchard

G Saahdiq Charles

DE Montez Sweat

TE Sammis Reyes

Washington Football Team players on the Reserve/COVID-19 list

Defense (3)

LB: Jordan Kunaszyk

CB: William Jackson III

S: Deshazor Everett(Reserve/NFI)

Washington Football Team players activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list (37)

CB Darryl Roberts

C Keith Ismael

DT Jonathan Allen

DE Montez Sweat

DE James Smith-Williams

DE Casey Toohill

LB Khaleke Hudson (IR)

DE Daniel Wise

WR Cam Sims

DT Matt Ioannidis

DT Tim Settle

TE Sammis Reyes

CB Troy Apke

OT Cornelius Lucas

DE William Bradley-King (PS)

QB Taylor Heinicke

TE Temarrick Hemingway (PS)

LB David Mayo

S: Darrick Forrest

QB Kyle Allen

CB Kendall Fuller

S Kam Curl

LB Milo Eifler

RB Wendell Smallwood (PS)

C Tyler Larsen

G Brandon Scherff

LB Cole Holcomb

DE Nate Orchard

C/G Zack Bailey (PS)

CB Darryl Roberts (2nd time)

G Beau Benzschawel (PS)

OT Sam Cosmi

OT David Steinmetz (PS)

QB Kyle Shurmur(PS)

P Tress Way

RB Antonio Gibson

G Ereck Flowers

Giants Inactives

WR Kadarius Toney

QB Mike Glennon

WR John Ross



Not even enough guys on the roster for Week 18 to need a full inactive list. Sad. — Big Blue View (@bigblueview) January 9, 2022

Giants won't carry a full 53-man roster into tomorrow's game. They have $279,392 of cap space according to NFLPA public cap report so they wouldn't be able to do so anyway. — Patricia Traina (@Patricia_Traina) January 8, 2022

The #Giants activated QB Brian Lewerke & WR Alex Bachman from the practice squad. Lewerke is expected to dress and back up Jake Fromm tomorrow. Wouldn’t be surprised if Lewerke plays. Also: WR David Sills signed off p squad to active, and QB Clayton Thorson re-signed to p squad — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) January 8, 2022

