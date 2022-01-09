Washington Football Team vs New York Giants: Schedule, TV, Radio, Online Streaming, Odds, and more

Washington enters Week 18 with a 6-10 record after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles last week. They are on a 4-game losing streak after a 4-game winning streak put them back into the playoff picture. Washington is now limping into New Jersey to finish out the season.
Things got heated between Ron Rivera and Joe Judge this week. The Giants are starting Jake Fromm so this could get ugly between two teams that have nothing to gain from a win.
Ron Rivera responds to Giants HC Joe Judge taking a swipe at Washington on the @kevinsheehanDC show.#WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/oS0ELvxn8j— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) January 7, 2022
Matchup: Washington Football Team (6-10) @ New York Giants (4-12)
Location: MetLife Stadium | East Rutherford, NJ
Date/Time: January 9th, 2022, 1:00 p.m. ET
TV: FOX
Chris Meyers (play-by-play)
Daryl Johnston (analyst)
Jen Hale (sideline)
(via 506sports)
RADIO: Washington Radio Network
Julie Donaldson (host)
Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)
DeAngelo Hall (analysis)
Sirius XM NFL
Washington: Sirius 132, XM/SXM 386, Internet 831
New York: Sirius 84, XM/SXM 231, Internet 823
DraftKings odds: Washington -7, 38 O/U
Prediction: Washington 30 - New York 9
Enemy Blog: Big Blue View
Washington Football Team 2021 Schedule
Week 1: Sunday, September 12th 1:00pm (CBS) vs Los Angeles Chargers
Loss 20-16
Week 2: Thursday, September 16th 8:20pm (NFLN) vs New York Giants
Win 30-29
Week 3: Sunday, September 26th 1:00 pm (FOX) @ Buffalo Bills
Loss 43-21
Week 4: Sunday, October 3rd 1:00pm (FOX) @ Atlanta Falcons
Win 34-30
Week 5: Sunday, October 10th 1:00pm (CBS) vs New Orleans Saints
Loss 33-22
Week 6: Sunday, October 17th 1:00pm (CBS) vs Kansas City Chiefs
Loss 31-13
Week 7: Sunday, October 24th 1:00pm (FOX) @ Green Bay Packers
Loss 24-10
Week 8: Sunday, October 31st 4:25pm (FOX) @ Denver Broncos
Loss 17-10
Week 9: BYE
Week 10: Sunday, November 14th 1:00pm (FOX) vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Win 29-19
Week 11: Sunday, November 21st 1:00pm (FOX) @ Carolina Panthers
Win 27-21
Week 12: Monday, November 29th 8:15pm (ESPN) vs Seattle Seahawks
Win 17-15
Week 13: Sunday, December 5th 4:05pm (FOX) @ Las Vegas Raiders
Win 17-15
Week 14: Sunday, December 12th 1:00pm (FOX) vs Dallas Cowboys
Loss 27-20
Week 15: Sunday, December 19th 1:00pm (FOX) @ Philadelphia Eagles
Loss 27-17
Week 16: Sunday, December 26th 8:20pm (NBC) @ Dallas Cowboys
Loss 56-14
Week 17: Sunday, January 2nd 1:00pm (FOX) vs Philadelphia Eagles
Loss 20-16
Week 18: Sunday, January 9th 1:00pm (FOX) @ New York Giants
