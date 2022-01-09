Washington Football Team vs New York Giants: Schedule, TV, Radio, Online Streaming, Odds, and more

Washington enters Week 18 with a 6-10 record after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles last week. They are on a 4-game losing streak after a 4-game winning streak put them back into the playoff picture. Washington is now limping into New Jersey to finish out the season.

Things got heated between Ron Rivera and Joe Judge this week. The Giants are starting Jake Fromm so this could get ugly between two teams that have nothing to gain from a win.

Ron Rivera responds to Giants HC Joe Judge taking a swipe at Washington on the @kevinsheehanDC show.#WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/oS0ELvxn8j — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) January 7, 2022

Matchup: Washington Football Team (6-10) @ New York Giants (4-12)

Location: MetLife Stadium | East Rutherford, NJ

Date/Time: January 9th, 2022, 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Chris Meyers (play-by-play)

Daryl Johnston (analyst)

Jen Hale (sideline)

RADIO: Washington Radio Network

Julie Donaldson (host)

Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)

DeAngelo Hall (analysis)

Sirius XM NFL

Washington: Sirius 132, XM/SXM 386, Internet 831

New York: Sirius 84, XM/SXM 231, Internet 823

Online Stream: Fubo.TV, ESPN+

DraftKings odds: Washington -7, 38 O/U

Prediction: Washington 30 - New York 9

Enemy Blog: Big Blue View

Washington Football Team 2021 Schedule

Week 1: Sunday, September 12th 1:00pm (CBS) vs Los Angeles Chargers

Loss 20-16

Week 2: Thursday, September 16th 8:20pm (NFLN) vs New York Giants

Win 30-29

Week 3: Sunday, September 26th 1:00 pm (FOX) @ Buffalo Bills

Loss 43-21

Week 4: Sunday, October 3rd 1:00pm (FOX) @ Atlanta Falcons

Win 34-30

Week 5: Sunday, October 10th 1:00pm (CBS) vs New Orleans Saints

Loss 33-22

Week 6: Sunday, October 17th 1:00pm (CBS) vs Kansas City Chiefs

Loss 31-13

Week 7: Sunday, October 24th 1:00pm (FOX) @ Green Bay Packers

Loss 24-10

Week 8: Sunday, October 31st 4:25pm (FOX) @ Denver Broncos

Loss 17-10

Week 9: BYE

Week 10: Sunday, November 14th 1:00pm (FOX) vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Win 29-19

Week 11: Sunday, November 21st 1:00pm (FOX) @ Carolina Panthers

Win 27-21

Week 12: Monday, November 29th 8:15pm (ESPN) vs Seattle Seahawks

Win 17-15

Week 13: Sunday, December 5th 4:05pm (FOX) @ Las Vegas Raiders

Win 17-15

Week 14: Sunday, December 12th 1:00pm (FOX) vs Dallas Cowboys

Loss 27-20

Week 15: Sunday, December 19th 1:00pm (FOX) @ Philadelphia Eagles

Loss 27-17

Week 16: Sunday, December 26th 8:20pm (NBC) @ Dallas Cowboys

Loss 56-14

Week 17: Sunday, January 2nd 1:00pm (FOX) vs Philadelphia Eagles

Loss 20-16

Week 18: Sunday, January 9th 1:00pm (FOX) @ New York Giants