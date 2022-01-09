NFL 2021 Week 18: Washington Football Team vs New York Giants 1st Quarter

Washington enters Week 18 with a 6-10 record after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles last week. They are on a 4-game losing streak after a 4-game winning streak put them back into the playoff picture. Washington is now limping into New Jersey to finish out the season.

Things got heated between Ron Rivera and Joe Judge this week. The Giants are starting Jake Fromm so this could get ugly between two teams that have nothing to gain from a win.

Ron Rivera responds to Giants HC Joe Judge taking a swipe at Washington on the @kevinsheehanDC show.#WashingtonFootball pic.twitter.com/oS0ELvxn8j — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) January 7, 2022

Injury Report:

Matchup: Washington Football Team (6-10) @ New York Giants (4-12)

Location: MetLife Stadium | East Rutherford, NJ

Date/Time: January 9th, 2022, 1:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Chris Meyers (play-by-play)

Daryl Johnston (analyst)

Jen Hale (sideline)

(via 506sports)

RADIO: Washington Radio Network

Julie Donaldson (host)

Bram Weinstein (play-by-play)

DeAngelo Hall (analysis)

Sirius XM NFL

Washington: Sirius 132, XM/SXM 386, Internet 831

New York: Sirius 84, XM/SXM 231, Internet 823

Online Stream: Fubo.TV, ESPN+

DraftKings odds: Washington -7, 38 O/U

Prediction: Washington 30 - New York 9

