NFL Week 18: Sunday Night Football Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders

The NFL’s first ever Week 18 ends on Sunday night with an AFC West matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders. Both teams are 9-7 and looking for a playoff birth. Whoever wins tonight’s game is in, and the loser will be done for the year. In a goofy twist, if they tie, they both get in.
Matchup: Los Angeles Chargers (9-7) @ Las Vegas Raiders (9-7)
Date: Sunday, January 9th, 2021, 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: Allegiant Stadium | Paradise, LV
TV: NBC
Al Michaels (play-by-play)
Cris Collinsworth (analyst)
Michele Tafoya (sideline reporter)
SiriusXM Radio:
Home Stream - (Sirius 85, XM/SXM 225, Internet 816) Away Stream - (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 817) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)
Live streaming: FuboTV, Peacock, NBC Sports
DraftKings odds: Chargers -3, O/U 49
Prediction: Chargers 31 - Raiders 28
