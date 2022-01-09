NFL 2021 Week 18: Afternoon games open thread

The Washington Football Team entered Week 18 with a 6-10 record after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles last week. They got their rematch with the New York Giants earlier today. The other NFC East teams played last night with the Dallas Cowboys destroying the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th teams of the Philadelphia Eagles.

CBS

Carolina Panthers (5-11) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (12-4), 4:25p.m.

DraftKings odds: Buccaneers -10 1/2, O/U 42

New York Jets (4-12) vs. Buffalo Bills (10-6), 4:25p.m.

DraftKings odds: Bills -15 1/2, O/U 42 1/2

New England Patriots (10-6) vs. Miami Dolphins (8-8), 4:25p.m.

DraftKings odds: Patriots -6, O/U 41

(via 506sports)

Online Streaming

FuboTV, Paramount+, CBS

FOX

San Francisco 49ers (9-7) vs. Los Angeles Rams (12-4), 4:25p.m.

DraftKings odds: Rams -3, O/U 46 1/2

Seattle Seahawks (6-10) vs. Arizona Cardinals (11-5), 4:25p.m.

DraftKings odds: Cardinals -5, O/U 49

New Orleans Saints (8-8) vs. Atlanta Falcons(7-9), 4:25p.m.

DraftKings odds: Saints -4 1/2, O/U 40

(via 506sports)

Online Streaming

FuboTV

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

NFL News twitter feed:

Washington Football Team twitter feed: