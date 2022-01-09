All aTwitter: 9 January 2022 - Week 18 GAMEDAY edition

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Football Team beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about the WFT, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Football Team twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Roster Moves:— Washington Football PR (@Wash_PR) January 8, 2022
Additionally: TE Sammis Reyes has been downgraded to OUT. pic.twitter.com/mecm5CQqoP
I counted 51 players listed on the team’s roster page and that’s with the two elevations plus the Sills signing. ♀️— Patricia Traina (@Patricia_Traina) January 8, 2022
Finish strong— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 9, 2022
» FOX | #WASvsNYG pic.twitter.com/xS60O4BTkE
Ready for a divisional battle— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 8, 2022
@EASTERNMOTORS pic.twitter.com/HkaUNMESX3
Road trip pic.twitter.com/pqaXaew7bJ— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 8, 2022
Throwback to when Taylor threw for passing yards in a game while at @ODUFootball— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) January 8, 2022
The Player's Club | @Pepsi
If @WashingtonNFL loses, they'll have a higher draft pick. Ideal. But losing to the Giants would really be a bad look. NYG can't move ball, they're starting a QB3, and your HC publicly defended you from their HC this week.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 8, 2022
7-point road favorites. Would look really bad to lose.
January 8, 2022
There’s so many names and logos out there now I’m just gonna wait for February 2nd, this might be the worst month in franchise history— Tyler (@WFTeamer) January 8, 2022
"#WashingtonFootball’s low attendance this season means it led the NFL with $7 million in unrealized gross game fan revenue per game, according to an analysis by Team Marketing Report. That figure was 3½ times higher than the next franchise." https://t.co/CnEWvQs0fd— SkinsDraft (@SkinsDraft) January 8, 2022
Dans son is gonna get roasted but I feel like A. Attacking someone’s kids is probably not cool & B. we should be nice to him because Gerry might be the only hope for this franchise down the road. https://t.co/xkl6B9silP— Nathan Coleman (@JHawkChalk_) January 8, 2022
Vea was the player selected in the 1st round directly before Daron Payne in 2018. We wait to see when/if Washington and Payne agree to an extension entering the fifth and final year of his rookie deal. https://t.co/0b32wo5BlZ— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 9, 2022
The Broncos loss confirms that Washington will fall to 10th in draft order, at least, with a win tomorrow.#WashingtonFootball— Tae & Todd Washington Football Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) January 9, 2022
The #Eagles have a very "2020 Washington Football Team" feel to them. Playoff-bound, yes, but they went 0-7 against winning teams. Lots of wins vs teams with QB problems.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 9, 2022
Darnold, Goff, Teddy-B, Siemian, Zach Wilson, Garrett Gilbert, Glennon & Fromm, Taylor Heinicke.
Eagles 2021 QB Cap charges.— Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) January 9, 2022
Gardner Minshew: $850,000
Jalen Hurts: $1.3 million
Carson Wentz: $34 million.
The Eagles should use all three first rounders on receiver and just see what happens— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) January 9, 2022
All signs point to the Broncos going for sale this offseason. Joe Ellis, John Elway, and Vic Fangio could all be gone before the end of January while the quarterback position remains in flux.— Joe Rowles (@JoRo_NFL) January 8, 2022
Truly the end of an era with little more than uncertainty ahead.
Sources tell PFN Insider @TonyPauline that Jim Harbaugh to the #Raiders is more than just some wild rumor.— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) January 8, 2022
In fact, he's told that the Raiders are Harbaugh’s choice of franchises and a few believe it could happen next week.
Details: https://t.co/iCzxjbAywH pic.twitter.com/5Z5bUK466O
DAL 51 - 26 PHI— Scorigami (@NFL_Scorigami) January 9, 2022
Final
That's Scorigami!! It's the 1072nd unique final score in NFL history.
Imo most people are vastly over shooting how high these QBs will be getting picked & how many are going in the 1st— Matt Valdovinos (@MVScouting) January 8, 2022
I’m thinking we only see 3 guys taken in the first 30 picks with maybe someone squeaking into those last few picks for the 5th year option.
0 guys going Top 5 too.
This video still gives me goosebumps pic.twitter.com/8mzyXcQMsd— Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) January 9, 2022
Prince’ first TV interview — on American Bandstand. 1975. Being asked about why he didn’t sign a record deal sooner.— Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) January 9, 2022
Dick Clark: “And why would you turn it down”
Prince: “They wouldn’t let me produce myself.” pic.twitter.com/28fOV8HNy8
