NFL Week 18: Saturday Night Football Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles

Week 18 of the NFL season continues with an NFC East matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the Phildelphia Eagles. The Eagles are sitting multiple starters including Jalen Hurts, Miles Sanders, Lane Johnson, Josh Sweat and others. They are currently the 7th seed, and it looks like they're passing on the chance to get the 6th seed in favor of resting players before Wild Card Weekend.

The Dallas Cowboys are sitting in the 4th seed right now. They can move all the way up to the 2nd seed with a win today, and losses from the Buccaneers, Cardinals, and Rams. Tony Pollard has been ruled out, but Dak Prescott will start the game, along with the rest of the Dallas starters.

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys (11-5) @ Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)

Date: Saturday, January 8th, 2021, 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia, PA

TV: ESPN/ABC

Steve Levy, Brian Griese, Louis Riddick, Lisa Salters (field reporter)

SiriusXM Radio:

Home Stream - (Sirius 83, XM/SXM 225, Internet 825) Away Stream - (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 808) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)

Online Stream: Fubo.TV, ESPN+

DraftKings odds: Cowboys -6, O/U 45 1/2

Prediction: Cowboys 27 -Eagles 17

